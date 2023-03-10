Sponsored By
NHL

Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press discusses Kirill Kaprizov, how team can improve without him

Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.

Jess Myers of The Rink Live, left, and Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 10, 2023 01:12 PM

ST. PAUL — The news of Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov's injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks was the hot topic of discussion between Jess Myers of The Rink Live and Dane Mizutani of St. Paul Pioneer Press.

They talk about how Kaprizov's absence will need to be filled by former Minnesota Gopher standout Sammy Walker, who was called up from the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.

"He's not a bust. I'm not ready to call him a bust yet," Mizutani said.

