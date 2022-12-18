SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
D Erik Gustafsson scores hat trick as Caps top Leafs

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored his first three goals of the season for a career-first hat trick as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night.

Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) scores a goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) scores a goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 18, 2022 03:24 AM
Alex Ovechkin did not score a goal for Washington and remained at 800 goals, one behind Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway also scored for the Capitals, who have won six of their past seven games. Sonny Milano added three assists and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists.

Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two straight. William Nylander also scored.

Ilya Samsonov, who had shutouts in his two previous games, stopped 23 shots for Toronto.

Washington led 2-1 after the first period. Gustafsson jammed the puck between Samsonov's foot and the goal post on the backhand at 11:12. Milano made the pass from behind the goal line.

Samsonov had not allowed a goal for 163 minutes, 46 seconds.

Nylander scored his 18th goal of the season two minutes later on a 42-foot slap shot from a pass from Matthews. Alexander Kerfoot also assisted.

Washington regained the lead at 14:48 on van Riemsdyk's fourth goal of the season. The 41-foot shot deflected off Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano and skipped past Samsonov. Anthony Mantha and Milano earned assists.

Washington had a 14-13 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Gustafsson converted a backhand pass into the slot from Kuznetsov at 2:51 of the second period. Milano also earned an assist.

Matthews scored his 16th goal of the season from the high slot at 6:25 of the second on a pass from Conor Timmins. TJ Brodie also assisted.

Toronto led 27-20 in shots on goal after two periods.

Washington scored 10 seconds into the third period. Hathaway shot from the right circle on a pass from Nick Jensen for his third goal of the season.

Gustafsson scored again at 3:47 of the third on a high shot from the left circle. Kuznetsov and Aliaksei Protas assisted.

--Field Level Media

Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal on Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal on Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) scores a goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) scores a goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

