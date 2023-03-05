Sponsored By
NHL

Craig Smith scores twice as Caps beat down Sharks

Craig Smith scored twice in Washington's four-goal second period and the visiting Capitals rallied for an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

By Field Level Media
March 05, 2023 01:01 AM

Craig Smith scored twice in Washington's four-goal second period and the visiting Capitals rallied for an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin scored two third-period goals for Washington, which has won the first two games of a three-game California swing. Rasmus Sandin had three assists and Gabriel Carlsson had two in their Capitals debut. Vincent Iorio had an assist in his NHL debut and Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves.

Sharks prospect William Eklund, 20, had an assist in his season debut for San Jose, which has lost five straight (0-4-1) and finished 1-5-1 on its seven-game homestand. Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead on a power play at 12:03 of the first period when Karlsson passed to Tomas Hertl, who powered to the net and knocked in his own rebound after Kuemper made the initial save.

Alexander Barabanov made it 2-0 at 15:30, scoring from in front of the crease off a pass from Logan Couture.

Smith, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Feb. 23, pulled Washington within 2-1 with his first goal as a Capital, scoring on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle on the rush.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel tied it 2-2 at 11:30 when he received a cross-ice pass from Conor Sheary and scored through the five-hole from below the right circle.

Matt Irwin gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 15:28, scoring on a slap shot from the left point. It was the defenseman's first goal since April 12 of last season.

Smith increased the lead to 4-2 when he knocked in a loose puck with the shaft of his stick at 19:02.

T.J. Oshie made it 5-2 when he scored on a spin-around shot off a rebound during a power play at 5:50 of the third period. It was his fifth goal in five games.

Nico Sturm pulled the Sharks within 5-3 at 9:02, but Ovechkin answered just nine seconds later.

Ovechkin and Dylan Strome later scored goals 85 seconds apart for the 8-3 final.

--Field Level Media

