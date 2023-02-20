Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Coyotes topple Jackets in OT, extend point streak

Barrett Hayton scored with 3:00 left in overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes increased their longest point streak in 11 years to nine games with a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 6, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) talk between plays in the third period during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) talk between plays in the third period during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 20, 2023 03:34 AM

Barrett Hayton scored with 3:00 left in overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes increased their longest point streak in 11 years to nine games with a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Hayton scored the first overtime goal of his NHL career on a one-timer off a pass from Matias Maccelli.

Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored, and Connor Ingram made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who are 5-0-4 in their past nine games.

The last time Arizona had a nine-game point streak was in February of 2012, when it went on an 11-0-1 run.

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Patrik Laine also scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets, who were trying to win three in a row for the first time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laine tied it 2-2 with 4:53 left in the third period when he scored on a one-timer late in a power play.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at 14:14 of the first when Troy Stecher took a slap shot from just above the right faceoff circle and Boyd redirected the puck into the net for his eighth goal of the season.

Arizona made it 2-0 at 16:28.

Clayton Keller brought the puck into the Columbus zone and took a slap shot from the top of the left circle. The shot missed wide, banked off the end boards and came out to Schmaltz coming through the right circle on the other side and he sent a one-timer past Merzlikins.

Ingram made 85 straight saves over three appearances before Jenner scored with a deflection to make it 2-1 at 13:23 of the second period.

Ingram had not allowed a goal in 147:08, the fifth-longest scoreless streak in the NHL this season.

Ingram made a save on a breakaway by Emil Bemstrom with 27 seconds left in the third period to send the game to overtime.

The New York Rangers have the longest active point streak in the NHL at 10 games (8-0-2).

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) battle for a puck during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) battle for a puck during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) moves the puck by Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Emil Bemstrom (52) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) moves the puck by Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Emil Bemstrom (52) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) skates the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) skates the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 19, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Patrick Kane's hat trick powers Blackhawks over Maple Leafs
Patrick Kane tallied his ninth career regular-season hat trick and Cole Guttman's first career goal stood up as the game-winner as the host Chicago Blackhawks topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Sunday night.
February 20, 2023 02:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 19, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) passes the puck while being hit by New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils storm back in third period to down Jets
Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood snapped lengthy droughts by scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of 1:51 early in the third period for the New Jersey Devils, who went on to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Sunday night in Newark, N.J.
February 20, 2023 01:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 19, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) passes during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan Hartman's late goal lifts Wild over Predators
Ryan Hartman scored with 21 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Sunday after surrendering a two-goal, third-period lead.
February 19, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche rally for 6-5 overtime win over Oilers
Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds left in overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche past the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday in Denver.
February 19, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media