NHL

Coyotes tie it in final minute, sink Ducks in OT

Apr 8, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) skates the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 09, 2023 at 12:19 AM

Barrett Hayton's goal with a minute remaining in overtime lifted Arizona to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday, ending the Coyotes' nine-game losing streak.

Clayton Keller collected his 37th goal and 48th assist of the season for the Coyotes (28-39-13, 69 points), giving him 85 points. With two games left, Keller is one point shy of Keith Tkachuk's single-season franchise record set during the 1996-97 campaign.

Matias Maccelli had a goal and an assist and Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes, who also received two assists apiece from J.J. Moser and Nick Schmaltz.

Adam Henrique scored twice, Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists and Max Jones had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (23-45-11, 57 points), whose losing streak reached a franchise-record 10 games. Derek Grant had two assists.

In overtime, Maccelli got a pass from Juuso Valimaki and found a streaking Hayton, who wristed a shot between Ducks goalie Olle Eriksson Ek's legs.

Arizona outshot Anaheim 39-29, with Eriksson Ek making 34 saves in his NHL debut. Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov had 25 saves.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Anaheim tied the game on the power play when Henrique scored off assists from Strome and Trevor Zegras at the 5:46 mark.

The Ducks grabbed a 4-3 lead when Jones scored off an assist from Grant with 1:54 remaining. But the Coyotes tied it with 35 seconds to go when Maccelli scored off assists from Keller and Schmaltz.

The Coyotes took a 2-1 advantage on the power play at the 6:33 mark of the second on Crouse's goal off assists from Travis Boyd and Victor Soderstrom.

Arizona extended its advantage less than three minutes later when Schmaltz slid a pass to Keller, who one-timed it from the slot into the back of the net at the 9:06 mark of the period.

The Ducks pulled to within 3-2 when Jones scored off assists from Grant and Strome about three minutes later.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at the 12:12 mark of the first period when Fischer scored off assists from Jack McBain and Moser.

The Ducks tied the game less than two minutes later when Henrique scored off Strome's assist.

--Field Level Media

