SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Coyotes score late for first win over Bruins since 2010

Lawson Crouse scored the winning goal with 14 seconds remaining and Karel Vejmelka recorded 43 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) moves the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) moves the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 10, 2022 06:08 AM
Share

Lawson Crouse scored the winning goal with 14 seconds remaining and Karel Vejmelka recorded 43 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Crouse had two goals and one assist, and Nick Schmaltz and Josh Brown collected Arizona's other goals. Schmaltz handed the Coyotes a 3-2 lead when he scored 53 seconds into the third period.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Matias Maccelli each had two assists for the Coyotes, who ended a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins. It was Arizona's first victory over Boston since 2010. The NHL record for most consecutive wins against an opponent is held by the Montreal Canadiens, who had a 23-game winning streak against the Washington Capitals from 1974 to 1978.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno scored for the Bruins, who beat Arizona 6-3 at home in the only other meeting between the teams this season. Foligno erased a 3-2 deficit by scoring a power-play goal with 5:29 remaining in the third period. It was Boston's second power-play goal of the game.

Boston received a 12-save performance from Jeremy Swayman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coyotes won for just the second time in 12 games (2-7-3), while the Bruins slipped to 1-1-1 in three games since starting the season with 20 wins in 23 games.

It was a 1-1 game after 20 minutes and 2-2 entering the third. Boston entered the night with a league-high 39 third-period goals this season.

Brown gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead when he scored his third goal of the season 23 seconds into the game, but the Bruins pulled even on Pastrnak's power-play goal at 4:52. Pastrnak leads Boston in goals (19) and power-play goals (nine). He had nine shots on goal in the game.

Coyle handed Boston a 2-1 lead at 7:48 into the second period. Arizona answered when Crouse scored his first goal of the game at 10:40 of the second.

Vejmelka stopped breakaway attempts by DeBrusk and Pastrnak 19 seconds apart in the second. Boston had a 38-12 edge in shots on goal through two periods and a season-high 46 shots on goal in the loss.

--Field Level Media

Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media