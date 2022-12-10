Coyotes score late for first win over Bruins since 2010

Lawson Crouse scored the winning goal with 14 seconds remaining and Karel Vejmelka recorded 43 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes end a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.

Crouse had two goals and one assist, and Nick Schmaltz and Josh Brown collected Arizona's other goals. Schmaltz handed the Coyotes a 3-2 lead when he scored 53 seconds into the third period.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Matias Maccelli each had two assists for the Coyotes, who ended a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins. It was Arizona's first victory over Boston since 2010. The NHL record for most consecutive wins against an opponent is held by the Montreal Canadiens, who had a 23-game winning streak against the Washington Capitals from 1974 to 1978.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno scored for the Bruins, who beat Arizona 6-3 at home in the only other meeting between the teams this season. Foligno erased a 3-2 deficit by scoring a power-play goal with 5:29 remaining in the third period. It was Boston's second power-play goal of the game.

Boston received a 12-save performance from Jeremy Swayman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coyotes won for just the second time in 12 games (2-7-3), while the Bruins slipped to 1-1-1 in three games since starting the season with 20 wins in 23 games.

It was a 1-1 game after 20 minutes and 2-2 entering the third. Boston entered the night with a league-high 39 third-period goals this season.

Brown gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead when he scored his third goal of the season 23 seconds into the game, but the Bruins pulled even on Pastrnak's power-play goal at 4:52. Pastrnak leads Boston in goals (19) and power-play goals (nine). He had nine shots on goal in the game.

Coyle handed Boston a 2-1 lead at 7:48 into the second period. Arizona answered when Crouse scored his first goal of the game at 10:40 of the second.

Vejmelka stopped breakaway attempts by DeBrusk and Pastrnak 19 seconds apart in the second. Boston had a 38-12 edge in shots on goal through two periods and a season-high 46 shots on goal in the loss.

--Field Level Media