Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Coyotes nip Canucks to get fifth straight home win

Travis Boyd scored a pair of goals and the Arizona Coyotes claimed a fifth consecutive home victory with a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) makes a save as Vancouver Canucks center Sheldon Dries (15) watches the rebound in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) makes a save as Vancouver Canucks center Sheldon Dries (15) watches the rebound in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 3:49 AM

Travis Boyd scored a pair of goals and the Arizona Coyotes claimed a fifth consecutive home victory with a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Lawson Crouse also scored and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 29 saves for the Coyotes, who are riding a 5-0-2 run but are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Elias Pettersson replied for the Canucks, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Thatcher Demko stopped 24 shots for Vancouver, which is also destined to miss the playoffs.

With his team trailing 1-0, Boyd kicked off the comeback by tying the game with 29.7 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Liam O'Brien prevented a clearing pass from leaving the zone, and Boyd buried a shot from the left circle.

Boyd's power-play goal put the Coyotes ahead at the 12:44 mark of the second period. Upon gaining the puck in the left circle, Boyd zipped to the net and deposited a slick backhand for his third goal in the last two games and his 14th of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their assists, Clayton Keller has now collected 13 points (6-7-13) in a seven-game point streak and Barrett Hayton has netted 11 points (3-8-11) in a six-game streak.

Crouse scored the eventual winning goal -- his 22nd goal of the season -- 79 seconds into the third period. Victor Soderstrom sent a pass to Crouse beneath the left circle, and he buried the sharp-angled shot for the power-play tally.

Pettersson's 31st of the season at 11:41 of the third period made it 3-2. Beauvillier created a turnover and the sequence ended with Pettersson converting from the right circle.

The Canucks pushed but couldn't find the tying tally.

Kuzmenko gave Vancouver the lead, scoring for the fourth consecutive game, at the 5:14 mark. Pettersson intercepted a missed breakout pass to start a three-way passing play that included Beauvillier and ended with Kuzmenko's tap-in tally for his 34th goal of the season.

Kuzmenko is riding a six-game streak with six goals and seven points, while Pettersson has nine points (3-6-9) in a six-game run.

Earlier in the day, the Coyotes signed Josh Doan. The 2021 second-round draft choice, who just completed his sophomore season at Arizona State University, is the son of franchise leading scorer Shane Doan.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) looks on prior to the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) looks on prior to the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) is screened by Vancouver Canucks center Sheldon Dries (15) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (50) is screened by Vancouver Canucks center Sheldon Dries (15) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 16, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) shoots on goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Second-period surge sends Kings past Blue Jackets
Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Carl Grundstrom scored in a 9:04 span of the second period to help the Los Angeles Kings secure a 4-1 win against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
March 17, 2023 04:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Toffoli tallies 4 points as Flames blitz Knights
Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists, Blake Coleman scored twice and the Calgary Flames scored four times in the third period to roll to a 7-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
March 17, 2023 03:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) fights for position with Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle (13) in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins shut out Jets
The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing skid, defeating the Jets 3-0 in Winnipeg on Thursday night.
March 17, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mattias Janmark's two goals leads Oilers over Stars
Mattias Janmark scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard recorded two assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.
March 17, 2023 03:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT