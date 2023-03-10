Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov beats Predators for first NHL win

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov recorded his first NHL victory and third-period goals by Barrett Hayton, Jack McBain and Nick Schmaltz were the difference as the Arizona Coyotes claimed a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.

Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov (50) looks on prior to facing the Nashville Predators at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov (50) looks on prior to facing the Nashville Predators at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 10, 2023 03:59 AM

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov recorded his first NHL victory and third-period goals by Barrett Hayton, Jack McBain and Nick Schmaltz were the difference as the Arizona Coyotes claimed a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.

Brett Ritchie scored in his debut for the Coyotes, who are all not in playoff contention but have won two consecutive games and have posted a 16-11-3 record at home. Clayton Keller collected two assists.

Prosvetov, a 2018 fourth-round draft choice, made 39 saves in his NHL season debut after being summoned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. Prosvetov had played in six previous NHL games prior to Thursday.

Cody Glass scored for the Predators, who have lost two straight games but fell in regulation for just the second time in eight contests (5-2-1). Goalie Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots.

Nashville remains six points out of a playoff spot but has three games in hand on the Winnipeg Jets, who hold the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ritchie, who just joined Arizona after a trade with the Calgary Flames, opened the scoring in the first period. Ritchie set up shop in the slot and deflected J.J. Moser's point shot for his seventh goal of the season.

Hayton's power-play goal at 11:41 of the third period doubled the lead. Keller's shot was stopped, but Hayton was on the spot for the rebound and buried it for his 11th goal of the campaign.

McBain converted another rebound goal 49 seconds later to make it a 3-0 affair, pouncing on the puck after Lawson Crouse's shot was stopped. It was McBain's 10th goal of the season.

Glass spoiled Prosvetov's shutout bid with exactly two minutes remaining, but Schmaltz rounded out the scoring with an empty-net marker, his 21st goal of the season. Schmaltz has scored goals in 10 of his past 14 games.

Although not as busy as his Nashville counterpart from start to finish, Prosvetov held the fort. His biggest stops came late in the second period when he denied Ryan McDonagh when the Predators defenseman had a partial breakaway and then made a sprawling save on Kiefer Sherwood on the rebound attempt.

--Field Level Media

Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) faces off against Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) faces off against Arizona Coyotes center Jack McBain (22) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) and Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) battle for a puck during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) and Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) battle for a puck during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Brett Ritchie (24) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Brett Ritchie (24) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) skates in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators snap Kraken's win streak with late goal
Alex DeBrincat was credited with the go-ahead goal at 17:38 of the third period as the Ottawa Senators, after blowing a three-goal lead, rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 5-4 Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (55) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) battle for control of the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault score twice each as Kings top Avs
Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault scored two goals each for the Los Angeles Kings in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.
March 10, 2023 03:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Robert Thomas delivers as Blues best Sharks
Robert Thomas scored a goal and added an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-2 Thursday.
March 10, 2023 03:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) chases in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Timo Meier scores in shootout to lift Devils over Capitals
Timo Meier scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT