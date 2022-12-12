SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Coyotes' Clayton Keller (hat trick) nets OT winner vs. Flyers

Clayton Keller capped his first hat trick on a goal with 22.4 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 12, 2022 04:33 AM
Share

Clayton Keller capped his first hat trick on a goal with 22.4 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

With time winding down, Keller got the puck, skated through the slot, then beat Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart (24 saves) on the glove side for the Coyotes, who've followed a 4-7-3 road stretch with two straight home wins. Keller opened the scoring and also scored on a breakaway in the second for Arizona, which got a goal and an assist from Nick Ritchie and Jack McBain's score.

Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and three assists, Owen Tippett recorded one of each and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who fired a season-high 41 shots, but fell to 0-6 in overtime. Philadelphia is in an 0-3-5 road rut and is 2-10-5 overall since Nov. 10.

With the game tied 3-3, Ritchie stole Konecny's pass, corralled the puck, then broke free and beat Hart to put Arizona ahead 7:27 into the third. However, Konecny redeemed himself when he pushed the puck, amid some consistent net-front pressure by the Flyers, past Arizona netminder Karel Vejmelka (37 saves) with 2:17 remaining in regulation.

Keller, who entered with seven goals, opened the scoring with 7:14 remaining in the first. In the final seconds of a power play, he converted from the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frost and van Riemsdyk teamed up to tie it, then gave Philadelphia the lead within the first 4:08 of the second. Just 2:09 into the middle frame, Frost buried van Riemsdyk's blind backhanded pass. Then 1:59 later, via a two-on-zero following an Arizona turnover, van Riemsdyk successfully one-timed Frost's pass.

The Coyotes tied it with 12:15 remaining in the second when Keller went forehand-backhand on a breakaway. Arizona took the lead nearly 2 1/2 minutes later when McBain struck from close range.

However, van Riemsdyk and Frost each had a hand in setting up Tippett, who sent a long-range wrister through traffic with 1:18 left in the second.

--Field Level Media

Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media