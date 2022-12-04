SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Connor McDavid's 4 points help Oilers best Canadiens

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.

Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki (14) skates during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki (14) skates during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 04, 2022 05:22 AM
Share

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl added a goal and three assists for Edmonton, which dissected Montreal on the power play and scored three times with the man advantage.

Stuart Skinner made 30 saves for the Oilers. It was a statement start for Skinner, who has now seemingly supplanted Jack Campbell as the starting goalie in Edmonton, a development that comes after the Oilers signed the latter to a large five-year contract as a free agent in the offseason.

Nick Suzuki, Evgenii Dadonov and Arber Xhekaj scored, and Jake Allen made 17 saves for the Canadiens in the loss.

Suzuki gave Montreal a 1-0 lead on the power play at 16:37 of the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second period then featured six goals.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied the game on an Edmonton power play, finishing off a tic-tac-toe play with McDavid and Draisaitl for his 13th goal of the season 1:25 into the second period.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead during a five-on-three power play roughly five minutes later, blasting home a one-timer after a feed from McDavid.

McDavid then scored his own power-play goal at 9:36 of the period, beating Allen between the legs to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead after a save on the other end of the ice by Skinner.

Dadonov scored his second goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-2 for Montreal, and Xhekaj tied the game at 3-3 with a shot from the point.

Darnell Nurse then scored late, with five seconds remaining in the period, to give Edmonton a 4-3 edge after Zach Hyman had forced a turnover below the Montreal goal line.

McDavid added an insurance goal for Edmonton at 14:40 of the third period to make it 5-3, once again assisted by Draisaitl.

Montreal played the majority of the game with five defensemen after Joel Edmundson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Hyman in the head 5:20 into the second period.

ADVERTISEMENT

That penalty helped set up the five-on-three where Draisaitl scored, as well as the goal by McDavid that made it 3-1.

--Field Level Media

Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) skates during warmup against the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) skates during warmup against the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) skates during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) skates during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 3, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save during warmup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media