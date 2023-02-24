Sponsored By
NHL

Connor McDavid's 4-point night propels Oilers past Penguins

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, as the visiting Edmonton Oilers scored seven straight goals Thursday to punch the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2.

By Field Level Media
February 24, 2023 02:02 AM

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each added a goal and an assist; Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore and Warren Foegele also scored; and Tyson Barrie had two assists for the Oilers, who have won two straight.

Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Kris Letang scored twice and Evgeni Malkin had two assists for the Penguins, who have lost four straight.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry gave up six goals on 29 shots through two periods and was replaced by Casey DeSmith, who made 14 saves.

Letang gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first. From near the bottom of the right circle, he swept the puck inside the near post.

McDavid began the Oilers' barrage when, from a severe angle, he put the puck in off Jarry's right shoulder for a power-play goal at 13:18 of the first to tie it.

On another power play, Draisaitl batted a rebound out of the air and past Jarry's glove at 17:49 of the first to make it 2-1.

At 6:06 of the second, Yamamoto got to a rebound in tight and scored to push it to 3-1.

Shore picked up his first goal of the season 1:44 later to put Edmonton up 4-1 after Jarry turned the puck over deep.

At 15:10 of the second, the Oilers got a two-on-one, and Draisaitl set up Foegele, who put the puck in off Jarry's right pad for a 5-1 lead.

With 1:06 left in the second, Nugent-Hopkins notched his 600th career point and increased Edmonton's edge to 6-1 with a shot under Jarry's pads from the right dot.

An apparent Penguins' power-play goal by Malkin at 2:28 of the third was waved off by a successful offside challenge, and an apparent goal by Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter at 8:24 was disallowed because he deflected it with a high stick.

McDavid scored on a penalty shot with 3:33 left.

Letang added a power-play goal with 1:48 left.

--Field Level Media

Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

