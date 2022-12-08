SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Connor McDavid's 4-point game leads Oilers in rout of Coyotes

Dec 7, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) skates during warmup against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 08, 2022 04:55 AM
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Leon Draisaitl, Derek Ryan and Klim Kostin each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Brett Kulak also scored, and Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Barrie had two assists apiece.

Stuart Skinner made 16 saves for Edmonton, which outshot the Coyotes 35-18 for its fifth win in its past seven games.

Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere scored, Christian Fischer had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the Coyotes.

Arizona ended a 14-game road trip 4-7-3, but the Coyotes went 1-7-3 in the final 10 games of the trek.

Leading 2-0 after the first period, the Oilers put the game away on the power play midway through the second.

After McDavid's shot was blocked by defenseman J.J. Moser, McDavid slid the loose puck to Draisaitl, who roofed a shot into the top of the goal to make it 3-0 at the 8:14 mark.

McBain pulled the Coyotes to within 3-1 off an assist by Fischer at the 13:43 mark. But Edmonton struck back 23 seconds later when Nugent-Hopkins scored off an assist from Yamamoto.

Yamamoto picked up his second assist when he centered a pass to Kulak, who wristed a shot into the upper right corner for a 5-1 lead with 1:21 left in the second period, with Dylan Holloway also assisting.

Kostin scored off an assist from Ryan at the 3:19 mark of the third period to make it 6-1 before McDavid scored off assists from Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse at the 5:08 mark.

McDavid, who has scored in six straight games, made it 8-1 off assists from Zach Hyman and Barrie with 7:17 left in the game.

Gostisbehere capped the scoring off assists from Fischer and Jakob Chychrun with 5:47 to go.

The Oilers struck first on the power play. After getting the puck from McDavid, Barrie slipped a pass in the left slot to Nugent-Hopkins, who wristed a shot past Ingram for a 1-0 lead at the 4:37 mark of the first period.

Edmonton doubled its lead with 3:19 left in the first. Kostin pushed the puck ahead to Ryan, who powered by two Coyotes before sliding a backhand shot past Ingram, with Philip Broberg also assisting on the play.

--Field Level Media

