NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Connor McDavid, Oilers continue streaks in win vs. Senators

Connor McDavid collected a goal and two assists on Saturday, helping the Edmonton Oilers extend their point streak to 11 games with a 6-3 win against the host Ottawa Senators.

Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (26) skates with the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden (5) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 11, 2023 11:28 PM
Connor McDavid collected a goal and two assists on Saturday, helping the Edmonton Oilers extend their point streak to 11 games with a 6-3 win against the host Ottawa Senators.

Edmonton, which hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 9, scored three goals in the third period to improve to 9-0-2 in its past 11 games.

The Senators had a four-game winning streak snapped in their first contest back from the All-Star break.

Playing his first game since Jan. 28, Jesse Puljujarvi scored to give the Oilers a 4-3 lead at 3:05 of the third period.

In addition to recent healthy scratches, Puljujarvi's name has been circulating in news reports lately. The Oilers reportedly have been trying to trade the former No. 4 overall pick in 2016 to clear up salary cap space, while it also was reported this week he would potentially be waived if a deal couldn't come to fruition.

Derek Ryan scored Edmonton's second short-handed goal of the game 7:24 into the third period to give the Oilers a 5-3 advantage.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pushed the advantage to 6-3 on the power play at 14:37 of the third period.

Senators goalie Anton Forsberg yielded six goals on 37 shots before being removed on a stretcher in the third period with an apparent knee injury. He was replaced by Mads Sogaard, who made three saves.

McDavid extended his point streak to 15 games by opening the scoring from a sharp angle just 2:18 into the first period.

It's the fourth point streak of McDavid's career that has lasted at least 15 games. His 42 goals lead the NHL and are two shy of his career high, set last season.

Jake Sanderson tied the game just 21 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot from the slot.

Zach Hyman restored the Oilers' lead at 2-1 after he scored on a penalty shot with a slick backhand for his 27th goal of the season.

McDavid picked up his second point of the game and made the score 3-1 at 15:18 of the second period when he forced a short-handed turnover and found Ryan McLeod with a backhand feed.

Claude Giroux responded 17 seconds later on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-2 after Ridley Greig's centering pass deflected in off his skate.

Erik Brannstrom tied the game at 3-3 at 17:58 of the second period on a wrist shot that eluded Jack Campbell on the glove side.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) reacts to a goal scored in the second period of game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 11, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) reacts to a goal scored in the second period of game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

