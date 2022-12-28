SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Connor McDavid nets winner as Oilers edge rival Flames

Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in the third period to run his point-scoring streak to 16 games and lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an entertaining 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 28, 2022 04:52 AM
Share

Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in the third period to run his point-scoring streak to 16 games and lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an entertaining 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers, who received a sparkling 46-save performance from goaltender Stuart Skinner. Twenty-four of those saves came in the third period.

Mikael Backlund tallied for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots in a top-rate goaltending battle.

McDavid's power-play goal at the 7:28 mark of the third proved to be the difference. McDavid worked with the puck to the high slot and ripped a shot off the post and into the net for his league-best 31st goal of the season.

The Edmonton captain has collected 15 goals and 32 points in his point-scoring spree, which is one short of the longest streak of his career. He became the first player to notch 16-game point streaks in consecutive seasons since Dany Heatley did so for the Ottawa Senators in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDavid has netted 29 goals and 52 points in 37 regular-season games against the Flames.

The Oilers vaulted the Flames into the Western Conference's second wild-card spot, one point ahead of their provincial rivals.

The game also finishes the season series, with the Oilers taking two of the three Battle of Alberta clashes this season.

Both goalies stood tall for much of the game. Skinner made a couple of key stops while the score was 1-1, one against Nazem Kadri during a late second-period Calgary power play and then one on Milan Lucic's redirect early in the third period. He was also very fortunate with Backlund hitting the post in the dying seconds.

For his part, Markstrom made a few huge saves on Leon Draisaitl, two of them during a second-period Edmonton power play, to give his team a chance.

After a scoreless opening period, the clubs traded tallies early in the second. Backlund opened the scoring 72 seconds into the period when he finished a dominating shift for his line with a rebound goal for his seventh of the season.

Barrie drew the Oilers even at 4:58 when he unloaded a rocket of a point shot that beat the screened Markstrom for his fifth of the season and 100th of his career.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) guards his net during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrates after scoring a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings hand Golden Knights rare road defeat
Alex Iafallo scored what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.
December 28, 2022 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 27, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes use balanced effort to topple Avalanche
Lawson Crouse had a goal and two assists and Jakob Chychrun added three assists as the Arizona Coyotes recorded a 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 28, 2022 05:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 27, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mats Zuccarello, Wild ground Jets
Mats Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday.
December 28, 2022 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 27, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
William Nylander, Leafs beat Blues in OT for 12th win in 15 games
William Nylander scored the overtime winner to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs over the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night.
December 28, 2022 04:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media