NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Connor McDavid extends goal streak as Oilers beat Wild

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each a goal and an assist to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

By Field Level Media
December 10, 2022 06:21 AM
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each a goal and an assist to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who won for the sixth time in their past eight games.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who dropped their second straight game.

McDavid scored for the seventh straight game. He has nine goals and 10 assists during an eight-game point streak, and he leads the NHL with 54 points.

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov failed to score -- ending his team-record streak of consecutive games with a goal at seven -- but his second-period assist extended his franchise-record points streak to a 14 games.

The Wild, who outshot Edmonton 44-38, received 33 saves from Marc-Andre Fleury. Stuart Skinner turned aside 42 shots for the Oilers.

Trailing 2-1 entering the second period, the Wild tied the game on the power play. Kaprizov centered a pass to Zuccarello, who wristed a shot past Skinner at the 6:22 mark, with Jared Spurgeon also assisting.

Yamamoto deflected Nurse's shot past Fleury for his first goal of the season to give Edmonton a 3-2 lead with 7:06 left the second period. Cody Ceci also assisted.

Draisaitl's power-play goal off assists from Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid made it 4-2 at the 3:43 mark of the third period.

Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds left off assists from Draisaitl and Zach Hyman to provide the final margin.

The Oilers took an early 1-0 lead when Devin Shore centered a pass to Ryan, who smacked it past Fleury from just a few feet away at the 2:45 mark of the first period. Klim Kostin also assisted on the play.

Edmonton stuck on the power play a little more than six minutes later.

After getting the puck from Tyson Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins slid a cross-ice pass to McDavid, who roofed a one-timer into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead at 8:59.

Eriksson Ek made it 2-1 when he intercepted Nurse's pass from behind Edmonton's goal and wristed a forehand past Skinner from just a few feet away with 9:36 left in the first period.

--Field Level Media

