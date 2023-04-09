Connor McDavid makes history, records 150-point season as Oilers rout Sharks

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 150 points in a season, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to 13 games with a 6-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Zach Hyman and Derek Ryan each had a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the Oilers (48-23-9, 105 points), who are 12-0-1 during their longest point streak since the 2003-04 season.

Edmonton also pulled within two points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with two games left for each team.

Tomas Hertl scored, and James Reimer made 29 saves for the Sharks (22-41-16, 60 points), who have lost seven straight against the Oilers.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his 37th goal to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the first period.

McDavid assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to 14 games (10 goals, 17 assists).

The Sharks tied it 1-1 at 7:03 of the first when they forced a turnover behind the Edmonton net and Jacob Peterson fed Hertl for the one-timer.

McDavid notched his 150th point when he scored with 1:44 left in the opening period for a 2-1 lead.

McDavid began the play by stealing the puck behind the San Jose net and passing it out front. The puck caromed in the slot before Warren Foegele made a backhand pass to McDavid coming out from behind the net and he scored with a one-timer.

McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Steve Yzerman, Bernie Nicholls and Phil Esposito as the only NHL players to score 150 points in a season and the first since Lemieux in 1995-96.

Hyman scored his 36th goal of the season at 10:05 of the second to extend the lead to 3-1.

Ryan scored Edmonton's 17th short-handed goal of the season with seven seconds left in the second period to make it 4-1.

Philip Broberg scored his first goal of the season at 9:48 of the third for a 5-1 lead, and McDavid scored his 64th on a breakaway to make it 6-1 with 5:24 left.

