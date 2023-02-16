Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Connor Ingram logs first shutout as Coyotes top Lightning in SO

Clayton Keller scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout, and goaltender Connor Ingram set an NHL record in his first career shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Wednesday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Jan 15, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) against the Colorado Avalanche at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) against the Colorado Avalanche at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 16, 2023 05:46 AM

Clayton Keller scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout, and goaltender Connor Ingram set an NHL record in his first career shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Wednesday night in Tempe, Ariz.

After Arizona's Nick Schmaltz and Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos scored in the first round of the shootout and both teams came up empty in the second round, Keller went forehand-backhand and roofed home a shot for a 2-1 lead. Ingram then denied Nikita Kucherov for the win.

Ingram set a league record by stopping 47 shots in his first career shutout -- breaking the record for most saves by one over teammate Karel Vejmelka, who had 46 on Nov. 29, 2021.

The blanking came in Ingram's 21st career game as he set a career high in saves.

The Coyotes earned points for the seventh straight game (4-0-3). The last time they accomplished that was a stretch from Dec. 31, 2015, to Jan. 14, 2016, when they went 5-0-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lightning won the first meeting 5-3 on New Year's Eve in Tampa, and neither backup netminder disappointed in his rare time to shine.

In his first start since losing 4-3 in overtime against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 7, Tampa Bay's Brian Elliott stopped 26 shots in recording his 44th career shutout as the Lightning fell to 6-1-2 in their past nine games.

Despite playing the night before in Denver and beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a shootout, the Lightning had the better energy and puck movement early in the third outing on their four-game road swing.

After earning the match's first power play and outshooting the home side 13-2 through almost 10 minutes, Tampa Bay went on a second power play when Arizona's Troy Stecher went off for delay of game at 11:46.

However, Ingram was up to the task and stopped all 20 offerings by the visitors in the period -- a season high of shots faced over one period against the Coyotes.

In the second period, the Lightning failed on their third power play and actually allowed the best scoring chance in the two minutes. Arizona's Barrett Hayton took off on a short-handed breakaway attempt, but the shot struck Elliott's shoulder to keep it scoreless.

During a busy middle frame, Ingram stopped 17 more shots to bring his total through 40 minutes to 37 saves -- the highest amount through two periods without allowing a goal by an NHL backstop this season.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the third period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 9, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins in the third period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 21, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 15, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua (81) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad carry Rangers past Canucks
Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad both collected two goals and one assist as the visiting New York Rangers claimed a 6-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
February 16, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Nov 8, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) carries the puck up ice during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres end skid in big way, outscore Ducks 7-3
Casey Mittelstadt broke a tie late in the second period, and the visiting Buffalo Sabres went on to a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
February 16, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 15, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin (21) hits the goal post behind Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings extend win string to 4, beat Oilers in shootout
Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist apiece, Pius Suter scored the decisive goal in the shootout, and the Detroit Red Wings edged the host Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Wednesday.
February 16, 2023 04:47 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alexandar Georgiev stops 41 shots as Avalanche edge Wild
Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves and Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
February 16, 2023 04:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media