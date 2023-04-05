Cody Glass' OT goal propels Predators past Knights

Cody Glass scored a power-play goal at 3:30 of overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Tommy Novak had two goals and an assist, Glass finished with two points and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators (39-30-8, 86 points). Nashville moved within three points of the Winnipeg Jets for the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot with five games left.

Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (48-22-8, 104 points), who lead the Pacific Division.

Novak gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:50 of the first period, scoring on a breakaway off a long stretch pass from Luke Evangelista.

Novak scored again during a power play to make it 2-0 at 13:08 of the opening period. The puck went into the slot and caromed around before coming out to Novak arriving through the left circle, and he scored with a one-timer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmus Asplund and Ryan McDonagh committed minor penalties for Nashville 14 seconds apart later in the opening period, but the Predators killed the five-on-three with help from five saves from Lankinen and two blocked shots by Kevin Gravel.

Nashville briefly appeared to go ahead 3-0 with 2:59 left in the first, but the apparent goal by Tyson Barrie was quickly waved off because he kicked the puck across the goal line.

Pietrangelo cut the deficit to 2-1 at 6:00 of the second period. He took a wrist shot from the left circle that was saved by Lankinen, but the rebound went off Gravel and into his own net.

The Golden Knights killed a penalty in the middle of the second period and then Pietrangelo scored his second goal 15 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 13:39. Jonathan Marchessault sent a pass back to Pietrangelo just as he crossed the Nashville blue line, and Pietrangelo skated in and scored with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle.

--Field Level Media