Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Cody Glass' OT goal propels Predators past Knights

Cody Glass scored a power-play goal at 3:30 of overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck into the offensive zone during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck into the offensive zone during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 2:01 AM

Cody Glass scored a power-play goal at 3:30 of overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Tommy Novak had two goals and an assist, Glass finished with two points and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators (39-30-8, 86 points). Nashville moved within three points of the Winnipeg Jets for the second and final Western Conference wild-card spot with five games left.

Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals and Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (48-22-8, 104 points), who lead the Pacific Division.

Novak gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:50 of the first period, scoring on a breakaway off a long stretch pass from Luke Evangelista.

Novak scored again during a power play to make it 2-0 at 13:08 of the opening period. The puck went into the slot and caromed around before coming out to Novak arriving through the left circle, and he scored with a one-timer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasmus Asplund and Ryan McDonagh committed minor penalties for Nashville 14 seconds apart later in the opening period, but the Predators killed the five-on-three with help from five saves from Lankinen and two blocked shots by Kevin Gravel.

Nashville briefly appeared to go ahead 3-0 with 2:59 left in the first, but the apparent goal by Tyson Barrie was quickly waved off because he kicked the puck across the goal line.

Pietrangelo cut the deficit to 2-1 at 6:00 of the second period. He took a wrist shot from the left circle that was saved by Lankinen, but the rebound went off Gravel and into his own net.

The Golden Knights killed a penalty in the middle of the second period and then Pietrangelo scored his second goal 15 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 13:39. Jonathan Marchessault sent a pass back to Pietrangelo just as he crossed the Nashville blue line, and Pietrangelo skated in and scored with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle.

--Field Level Media

Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates after scoring during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates after scoring during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) handles the puck in the corner during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) handles the puck in the corner during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pride colored tape on the stick of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during warm up before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Zach-Aston Reese (2 goals) helps Leafs past Jackets
Zach-Aston Reese scored two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Tuesday night.
April 05, 2023 03:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 4, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken storm back from 2-goal deficit, down Canucks
Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal to highlight Seattle's three-goal second period as the visiting Kraken rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.
April 05, 2023 03:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 4, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen wears a Pride inspired shirt before a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blues jump out to 3-0 lead, hang on to beat Flyers
Alexey Toropchenko and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist to lead the host St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
April 05, 2023 03:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou sparks win over Flames
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the host Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
April 05, 2023 02:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT