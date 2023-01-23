ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Clayton Keller's hat trick propels Coyotes past Knights

Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser (90) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser (90) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 23, 2023 02:59 AM
Share

Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

It was Keller's second hat trick of the season and of his career. Dylan Guenther also scored a goal and Nick Schmaltz added two assists for Arizona, which snapped a two-game losing streak with just its second victory in the last 13 games.

Vejmelka snapped a personal eight-game losing streak with his first victory since a 6-3 win over Toronto on Dec. 29.

Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, which lost in regulation for only the fourth time in 21 road games (15-4-2) this season. Logan Thompson stopped 19 of 22 shots as the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Arizona, coming off back-to-back 4-0 losses to Washington and Dallas, took a 1-0 lead at the 1:59 mark of the first period on Guenther's sixth goal of the season. Nick Bjugstad set up the score with a centering pass from behind the net, connecting with Guenther, who was left alone in the slot. Guenther then snapped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the net to snap a 134:09 scoreless drought for the Coyotes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coyotes made it 2-0 early in the second period when Keller curled into the high slot from the right circle and ripped a wrist shot inside the right post.

Vegas cut it to 2-1 midway through the period on a power-play goal by Kessel, whose wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle ricocheted off the top of the stick of defenseman Troy Stecher and went under the crossbar for his eighth goal of the season.

Keller, left alone in the low slot, put the Coyotes back ahead by two goals midway through the third period when he one-timed a Schmaltz pass into the upper right corner of the net.

Vegas pulled Thompson for an extra attacker with 5:30 remaining and Keller completed his hat trick with an empty-netter with 4:08 left for his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Colin Blackwell (43) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jaret Anderson-Dolan scores twice to lift Kings over Blackhawks
Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored both goals for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.
January 23, 2023 02:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) controls the puck from San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL-leading Bruins keep on rolling, shut out Sharks
Four different players scored, and Linus Ullmark got credit for a combined shutout win as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night.
January 23, 2023 02:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Felix Sandstrom (32) allows a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets overcome mid-game rally, down Flyers
Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal with 11:16 left to play to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
January 23, 2023 02:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton lifts Devils over Penguins in OT
Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime Sunday to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Newark, N.J.
January 22, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media