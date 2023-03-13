Clayton Keller scores in OT as Coyotes edge Wild

Clayton Keller poked in a rebound with 50.6 seconds left in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Barrett Hayton, who finished with two goals and two assists, fired a shot from the top of the right circle that squirted through the pads of Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson and came to a stop behind him in the crease. Keller then raced in from the left side and backhanded the puck into the goal for his second of the night and 29th of the season.

Keller also had an assist, Brett Ritchie had a goal and two assists and Juuso Valimaki had two assists for Arizona, which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Karel Vejmelka finished with 30 saves.

Ryan Reaves finished with a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist and fight), Connor Dewar had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy also scored goals for Minnesota, which extended its point streak to 13 games (10-0-3), tying a franchise record set in 2016-17.

Mason Shaw added a pair of assists and Gustavsson made 18 saves as the Wild moved to within one point of first-place Dallas in the Central Division.

Gustavsson entered the contest with a 175:45 shutout streak but saw that come to an end after 88 seconds when Hayton beat him on his glove side with a spinning wrist shot from the slot.

Minnesota tied it at the 5:32 mark when Zuccarello snapped a wrist shot from the right circle through Vejmelka's pads for his 22nd goal of the season.

Arizona regained the lead, 2-1, midway through the period on a power-play goal by Hayton, who skated in and roofed a wrist shot from the left circle for his 13th goal.

The Wild tied it near the end of the period when Reaves, stationed in front of the crease, deflected Shaw's shot from the right circle for his second goal of the season.

Minnesota took its first lead at the 1:50 mark of the second period on a breakaway goal by Boldy, who fired a wrist shot past Vejmelka's blocker side for his 19th goal.

Dewar extended the lead to 4-2 with a wrist shot from the slot for his sixth goal of the season.

The Coyotes cut it to 4-3 at the 18:48 mark when Ritchie redirected a Keller pass between Gustavsson's pads for his eighth goal of the season.

Keller tied it at 4-4 with 7:54 to go in the third period when he snapped a wrist shot from the lower right circle under Gustavsson's glove.

