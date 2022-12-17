SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Clayton Keller, Coyotes rally past reeling Islanders

By Field Level Media
December 17, 2022 04:40 AM
Clayton Keller was credited with two goals Friday night for the host Arizona Coyotes, who overcame a two-goal, first-period deficit to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Tempe, Ariz.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Nick Bjugstad and Travis Boyd also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three of four (3-1-0) following a six-game losing streak (0-4-2).

Goalie Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves as Arizona completed a season sweep. Vejmelka and the Coyotes beat the Islanders, 2-0, in Elmont, N.Y., on Nov. 10.

Sebastian Aho, Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and six of eight (2-5-1). Goalie Ilya Sorokin recorded 24 saves.

Aho scored on the Islanders' first shot of the game 1:41 after faceoff, when his slap shot from the blue line sailed under Vejmelka's arm as Islanders center Brock Nelson leaped out of the way.

The Islanders doubled the lead a little under 12 minutes later when Barzal first got a stick on Robin Salo's shot and then jammed home the rebound with 6:27 left.

The Coyotes began their comeback in the final minute of the period, when Gostisbehere picked off a clearing pass by Zach Parise just as an Arizona power play expired. Gostisbehere then fired a shot past the glove of an unmoving Sorokin, who was screened by four players, with 43.9 seconds left.

The Coyotes tied the score and took the lead in a frantic 14-second span shortly before the midway point of the second. Keller was credited with the game-tying goal at 8:55, when his shot glanced off the skate of Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and trickled past Sorokin's pads. Bjugstad then beat Sorokin from the left faceoff circle.

The Islanders tied the score on Dobson's shot from the blue line with 2:15 left in the second. Boyd put the Coyotes ahead for good 2:08 into the third, when he succeeded on his third attempt to jam the puck between Sorokin's legs.

Keller scored what amounted to another own goal for the Islanders with 5:11 left, when his shot caromed off the thigh of Alexander Romanov and fluttered past Sorokin.

Sorokin was pulled with a little more than two minutes left and Beauvillier scored with 1:39 left, but the Islanders couldn't record another shot.

--Field Level Media

