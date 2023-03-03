Claude Giroux, Senators spoil Patrick Kane's Rangers debut

Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and collected two assists as the surging Ottawa Senators beat the host New York Rangers 5-3 Thursday night.

Giroux scored his 26th goal and 11th in his past 15 games to help the Senators improve to 11-3-1 since a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 21.

Giroux's fifth game-winning goal of the season with 16:34 remaining spoiled Patrick Kane's debut for the Rangers. Kane was held without a point while playing on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Giroux netted the game-winner by simply going to the net and when Travis Hamonic took a shot from the middle of the low slot, Giroux lifted his stick up for the tip-in over New York goalie Jaroslav Halak.

The deciding goal occurred 1:51 after Giroux set up Derick Brassard's second goal of the game by getting the puck after a misplay by Halak behind the net. From the half boards by the left circle, Giroux threaded a pass to Brassard, who patiently waited and lifted a backhander into the net.

Brassard also scored Ottawa's second goal with 9:57 remaining in the second and 21 seconds after Shane Pinto tallied. Tim Stutzle added an empty-netter as Ottawa also won its fourth straight.

Chris Kreider scored his seventh career short-handed goal 6:31 into the game while Jacob Trouba and Vladimir Tarasenko tallied in a span of 2:29 midway through the second.

Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot made 29 saves and New York's Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots

The Rangers fell to 2-4-1 in their past seven games and were 0-for-4 on the power play, including a five-minute advantage when Ottawa's Austin Watson was given a game misconduct for charging Tyler Motte with 7:11 left in the first.

After Kreider's goal, Ottawa tied it on Pinto's wrist shot from the high slot with 10:18 remaining in the second. The Senators took their first lead on Brassard's deflection and held the lead until Trouba's backhander caromed off Chabot with 7:45 left.

The Rangers regained the lead with 5:06 left in the period when Mika Zibanejad spotted Tarasenko, who cruised past Ottawa defenseman Nick Holden and slid a backhander under Talbot's left pads.

--Field Level Media