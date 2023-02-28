Sponsored By
ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Claude Giroux propels Senators past Wings

Claude Giroux had a goal and three assists, and the host Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Monday night.

By Field Level Media
February 28, 2023 02:03 AM

Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, while Magnus Hellberg made a career-high 36 saves. Jake Walman blocked a career-best seven shots.

The teams will face each other again in Ottawa on Tuesday night. A postponement in December led to the back-to-back set.

Bertuzzi provided the only scoring in the opening period, even though the Red Wings were outshot 15-9. He got behind the defense after Pius Suter passed the puck from his own blue line. Bertuzzi patiently skated around Talbot and tucked the puck inside the goalpost for his fourth goal of the season. Oskar Sundqvist picked up the second assist.

Ottawa grabbed a 4-2 lead in the second period.

With Filip Hronek in the penalty box for interference, Sanderson scored his fourth goal on a slap shot from the point past a screened Hellberg. Giroux and Derick Brassard were credited with the assists.

The Red Wings answered with a power-play goal at 5:11 after Chabot was penalized for holding. Perron scored his 15th goal from the left circle, beating Talbot on the short side. Hronek picked up an assist.

With Perron in the box for interference, Batherson scored his 19th goal. He skated into the right circle and beat Hellberg on the stick side. Chabot and Alex DeBrincat had the assists.

Giroux scored his 24th goal on a breakaway to give Ottawa the lead. Dylan Gambrell and Chabot had the assists.

Detroit got caught in a line change as Tkachuk beat Hellberg from the left side at 17:41 for his 25th goal.

Chabot scored on a four-on-four situation in the first minute of the third to make it 5-2. Stutzle scored an unassisted goal with five minutes left for the final margin.

The Senators lead the season series 2-1.

--Field Level Media

