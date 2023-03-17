Sponsored By
NHL

Chris Kreider lifts Rangers over Penguins

Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal at 11:45 of the third Thursday to give the New York Rangers a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden.
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 17, 2023 at 1:00 AM

In a seesaw game, Kreider fought off Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin near the slot, then swept the puck past the right skate of goaltender Tristan Jarry to make it 3-2.

Kreider added an empty netter with 49.2 seconds left.

It was the second of three games this week between the clubs. Pittsburgh won at home Sunday 3-2 in overtime, and they play again Saturday in New York.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal an assist and Tyler Motte scored for the Rangers (39-19-10), who are 4-0-1 in their past four.

New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins (34-24-10), who lost their second straight.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 31 saves.

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry left at 5:12 of the first after he took an elbow to the face from Motte as the two collided.

Zibanejad scored his team-leading 35th at 2:51 of the first. Artemi Panarin banked a pass off the right-wing boards to set up Zibanejad for a breakaway. Zibanejad went backhand to forehand and shot the puck over Jarry's glove.

Pittsburgh top-line right winger Bryan Rust went to the bench briefly after blocking a shot, and Rakell took Rust's spot with Crosby and Guentzel. Crosby intercepted a pass behind the New York net and fed Rakell with a backhand pass. Rakell lofted a one-timer over Shesterkin to tie it at 14:40 of the second.

The assist gave Crosby 82 points, assuring him of averaging a point per game for the 18th time, one season behind NHL leader Wayne Gretzky.

Motte restored the Rangers' lead 2:13 later. He pilfered the puck from Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph and shot it under Jarrys's pads.

Guentzel tied it 2-2 with his 30th at 9:09 of the third. He was alone in the slot when he took a feed from Crosby for a shot under Shesterkin's pads.

--Field Level Media

Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) during the first period at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry (26) is treated by medical staff in front of defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry (26) is treated by medical staff in front of defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal in front of Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal in front of Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

