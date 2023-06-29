Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
NHL

Chicago takes UMD commit Adam Gajan, first goalie off the board in Nashville

Blackhawks' selection caps off a "crazy" season for the future Bulldog goaltender

Adam Gajan Draft.JPG
Adam Gajan was the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. A self-described athletic goaltender, Gajan said he tries to model his game after Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky. “I think I’m a really athletic goalie with smooth skating with good mobility, and I really like to play the puck,” Gajan said. “I think those are my strengths.”
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Adam Gajan spoke with the Chicago Blackhawks organization several times throughout the 2022-23 season and felt there was a mutual interest.

While the Minnesota Duluth commit hoped Chicago would be the one to call his name this week in Nashville, there was still some unknown. However, Gajan’s wish became a reality Thursday morning.

“I was hoping it would be (Chicago),” Gajan told a group of reporters inside Bridgestone Arena. “I like Chicago — it’s very close to my billets, so I’m so happy that it’s Chicago.”

Gajan was the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, three picks into the second round. In a draft class that featured multiple talented prospects between the pipes — including Michael Hrabal, Trey Augustine and Jacob Fowler — Gajan was the first off the board.

The Slovakian goaltender enjoyed a solid first season in North America with the NAHL’s Chippewa Steel — posting a 19-12-1 record, .917 save percentage and 2.57 GAA — and impressed in limited action with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

He also had a tremendous showing at the World Junior Championships, which really put Gajan on the map.

Adam Gajan.jpg
Adam Gajan went 19-12-1 with the Chippewa Steel this season, posting a .917 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.
Contributed / Kyle Cannillo, Chippewa Steel

In one of the most fascinating stories in this year’s draft class, Gajan’s ascent has been rapid — going from an unknown commodity at this time last year to a second-round pick.

He went undrafted last summer and quite literally took matters into his own hands, clipping his own highlights and sending them to teams. Chippewa took a flier and the rest is history.

Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
Johnstown and St. Cloud have earned points in nine of their last 10 games while Chippewa goaltender Adam Gajan has won six of his last eight starts
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

“This season was crazy for me,” Gajan said. “A year ago nobody knew about me and everything happened so fast. After a few games I talked to so many schools and so many NHL teams. So it was a lot, but I’m happy I’m wearing this jersey and I can just focus on my season.”

Those in Chicago were happy to see him wearing a Blackhawk sweater on Thursday too.

“We loved his athleticism and ability to play the puck,” Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said after the draft. “He’s a big-game player and was great for Slovakia at the World Juniors. He was excellent everywhere he played this year in the NAHL and the USHL up in Green Bay. So we loved his play but it was really the athleticism that stood out to us.”

Gajan was one of several pieces in Chicago’s impressive draft haul, which started with Connor Bedard at the top. Gajan joked he’s happy Bedard will only score on him in practice instead of games in the future — which goes back to Bedard scoring the game-winner against him in the WJC quarterfinals.

The two met at the Draft Combine earlier this month in Buffalo and hope to eventually become teammates in the Windy City.

As for Gajan’s immediate future, he still plans to spend next season in Green Bay before making the jump to Minnesota Duluth. He’ll be one of two UMD commits on the Green Bay roster along with Jayson Shaugabay — who was also drafted Thursday.

MORE NHL DRAFT COVERAGE:

Shaugabay went 115th overall to Tampa Bay, Matthew Perkins went 119th to Vancouver and defenseman Aaron Pionk — a Hermantown native and fellow UMD commit — was selected by the Minnesota Wild at No. 149.

While getting drafted anywhere would’ve been special, being the first goalie off the board is something Gajan takes a little extra pride in. Thursday is just the next step in his promising young career.

“I knew there was a chance but there were three or four goalies who might be the first, but I was hoping I’d be the first one,” Gajan said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
