NHL

Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT as Panthers get past Ducks

Carter Verhaeghe stole the puck and scored on a breakaway 1:42 into overtime as the host Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Monday afternoon at Sunrise, Fla.

By Field Level Media
February 20, 2023 08:17 PM

Anaheim, which has lost five straight games, got 50 saves from John Gibson, who leads the NHL in losses (10-23-6). Gibson has made 50 saves twice in his past four games, recording 53 in a Feb. 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The OT goal was Verhaeghe's team-leading 30th of the season.

Brothers Eric and Marc Staal each scored a goal for Florida, while Ryan Lomberg also scored. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Dmitry Kulikov each scored goals for Anaheim, with Vatrano and Kulikov finding the net against their former team. Kulikov had an assist.

Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, who leads the team in hits, returned after playing seven minutes Saturday against the Nashville Predators and had an assist. The victory came without forwards Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett, who combined for 59 goals last season.

Fourth-line Panthers forward Givani Smith left in the second period after a puck hit his mask and did not return.

Anaheim opened the scoring at 11:46 of the first period as McTavish followed his own shot for his 13th of the season. Kulikov got the primary assist for his pass from behind Florida's net.

The Ducks extended their lead at 15:20 of the first period. Vatrano scored his 15th of the season into the open left side of the net after a Bobrovsky save.

Florida got on the board at 2:12 of in the third as Eric Staal tipped in a shot by Gudas for his 11th. Eric Staal appeared to score his second goal of the game, but it was denied when Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura was called for interference on Gibson.

Marc Stall tied the score at 17:23 of the second with his second goal of the season after he redirected a perfect pass from Matthew Tkachuk.

Kulikov's wrist shot from the slot gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead with 7:09 left in the game. But the Panthers tied the score with 5:51 left as Gustav Forsling's blast trickled in off Lomberg's right leg, setting the stage for overtime.

--Field Level Media

