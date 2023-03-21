Sponsored By
Carter Verhaeghe scores twice to power Panthers past Wings

By Field Level Media
March 21, 2023 at 1:22 AM

Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling and Eric Staal each scored and Sam Bennett had two assists for Florida (36-27-7, 79 points), which has won three straight.

Aleksander Barkov also added an assist, tallying his 614th point with the Panthers to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit (30-30-9, 69 points), which has lost three straight.

The Panthers opened the scoring with 12:32 remaining in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by Tkachuk.

After a giveaway in the Detroit zone by Lucas Raymond, Bennett took the puck in the middle of the ice and fed a pass to his right to Tkachuk, who buried the chance into an open net.

Florida took a 2-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the first on a goal by Verhaeghe, who skated to a loose puck in the middle of the ice at the top of the faceoff circles and blasted a shot past Detroit goalie Ville Husso.

Just 2:09 later, the Red Wings cut the Florida lead to 2-1 when Suter poked a loose puck that was sitting in the crease into an open net.

With 8:27 remaining in the second period, Florida regained a two-goal lead on a goal by Forsling, who fired a shot from top of the left faceoff circle that got past Husso to make it 3-1 Panthers.

Detroit then made it 3-2 with 13:07 remaining in the third on a goal by Larkin. During a delayed penalty, he took a pass from Raymond and ripped a shot from a sharp angle that went past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida got an insurance goal with 3:52 left when Staal scored on a two-on-one breakaway to make it 4-2 Panthers.

Verhaeghe then added a power-play goal with 1:23 remaining in the game to complete the scoring.

--Field Level Media

