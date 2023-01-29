Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets

Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday.

It was Hart's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his NHL career. It was also the fourth time this season Hart has faced 40 or more shots, and the Flyers have won each of those games.

Noah Cates, Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo scored for Philadelphia, which ended a three-game losing streak. It was also the Flyers' last game before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a pair of assists for Philadelphia.

The Jets, who had beaten the Flyers earlier in the week, have now lost three straight, scoring just three total goals during that skid.

Cates gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 15:15 of the first period with his eighth goal of the season. Cates snuck between a pair of Jets defenders driving to the net and tipped a pass from Morgan Frost past Connor Hellebuyck.

Bellows doubled the Flyers' lead to 2-0 at 11:53 of the second period. It was Bellows' first goal of the season and first with Philadelphia after joining the team through a waiver claim back in October.

The goal was created by a precise pass from below the goal line by Ristolainen, and Bellows was able to tee up the one-timer.

Tippett pushed the lead to 3-0 3:11 into the third period when he got loose for a breakaway after a stretch pass from Ristolainen and beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot on the glove side.

DeAngelo scored on an odd-man rush at 6:48 of the third period off of a pass from Scott Laughton to make it 4-0.

The goal ended the night for Hellebuyck, who was pulled and replaced by David Rittich after allowing four goals on 30 shots. Rittich stopped all three shots he faced.

