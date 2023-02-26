Caps snap six-game skid, keep Rangers reeling

T.J. Oshie scored twice, added an assist and engaged in a fight while Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored twice and collected two assists as the host Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the slumping New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Oshie celebrated his 500th regular-season game in Washington by helping the Capitals snap their first streak of six regulation losses since the 2003-04 season. The Capitals also avoided a seventh consecutive regulation defeat for the first time since January 1990.

Oshie scored a power-play goal in the opening minutes, then fought New York's Barclay Goodrow in retaliation for his hard hit on Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Oshie's hit into the board seemed to injure Lindgren's left shoulder with 11:49 remaining and the Rangers later announced Lindgren was out for the game with an upper-body injury.

It was Oshie's first career game with a goal, assist and a fight, known as a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals, who scored three or fewer goals in 11 of their previous 12 games.

Kuznetsov set up Oshie's first goal and Wilson's tally before netting Washington's final two goals on breakaways.

Alex Ovechkin collected two assists and Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Goodrow scored a tying goal and Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko tallied in the third for the Rangers, who matched a season worst with their third straight regulation loss.

New York's Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 22 shots before Jaroslav Halak made four saves in the third.

Oshie opened the scoring by going to the low slot and batting the puck out of the air for a tip-in of an Erik Gustafsson shot 4:25 in. Goodrow evened the game by putting a tip-in into the vacated left side of the net with 12 minutes left.

After Oshie fought Goodrow, he scored by finishing off a three-on-two with Dylan Strome 3:16 into the second. Wilson scored nearly four minutes later by finishing off a breakaway and Milano made it 4-1 with 7:08 left by sweeping in a rebound moments after Oshie hit the post.

Kuznetsov extended the lead to 5-1 late in the second by finishing off a breakaway after the Rangers completed a slow line change, then capped Washington's scoring after getting a pass from Ovechkin with 6:38 remaining.

--Field Level Media

