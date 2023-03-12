Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Capitals pour it on late to defeat Islanders

Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period Saturday night for the visiting Washington Capitals, who bolstered their playoff hopes by pulling away for a 5-1 win over the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y.

Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stops Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) shot during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stops Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) shot during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Salus/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 12, 2023 03:13 AM

Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period Saturday night for the visiting Washington Capitals, who bolstered their playoff hopes by pulling away for a 5-1 win over the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y.

Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie scored in the first period for the Capitals, who won for just the fourth time in 13 games (4-8-1). Washington is five points behind the Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the race for Eastern Conference wild-card berths.

Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Pierre Engvall scored for the Islanders, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 22 saves.

The Islanders opened the scoring in unusual fashion 5:18 after the opening faceoff. New York right winger Hudson Fasching and Washington defenseman Matt Irwin pursued a loose puck, which Fasching got to a moment before Irwin tripped him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The puck skipped to Engvall as referee Beau Halkidis held up his hand and prepared to call a penalty. Engvall continued skating up the ice and sent a shot into the crease that bounced off the stick of Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev -- who was sliding and had his back to Engvall -- and past Kuemper.

The Capitals tied the score just 83 seconds later. Trevor van Riemsdyk's shot caromed off the back boards and to Rasmus Sandin (three assists), who passed to Strome. The center fired a shot that sailed under the stick arm of Varlamov.

The duo of van Riemsdyk and Sandin helped set up Oshie's goal in the final minute of the first. Van Riemsdyk passed from the slot to Sandin, who dished into the crease as Oshie got open behind Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson. Oshie put his stick down and flicked the puck into the wide-open middle of the net with 46.9 seconds left in the first period.

The Capitals put the game away by scoring three times in a span of a little more than nine minutes in the third. Varlamov turned back a point-blank shot by Alex Ovechkin before Ovechkin poked the rebound to Mantha, who scored at 4:15.

Dowd scored off an Islanders turnover with 7:42 left and Backstrom scored following a Capitals faceoff win 61 seconds later.

--Field Level Media

Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Pierre Engvall (18) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Pierre Engvall (18) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) on the ice after his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) on the ice after his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) skates with the puck while New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) defends during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 11, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) skates with the puck while New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) defends during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) enters the ice with teammates prior to a game against the Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets down Panthers on Mark Scheifele's goal in OT
Mark Scheifele scored two goals - including the game-winner with 28 seconds left in overtime - as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night in Sunrise.
March 12, 2023 03:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) controls the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning down Blackhawks but lose Steven Stamkos to injury
Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal -- his second goal of the game -- with 59.7 seconds left in Tampa Bay's 3-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks Saturday, but the Lightning lost star center Steven Stamkos to an injury.
March 12, 2023 01:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jordan Kyrou nets hat trick as Blues handle Blue Jackets
Jordan Kyrou scored a three-goal hat trick as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday.
March 12, 2023 01:43 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick (32) and New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) battle for the puck during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils inch closer to top of Metro Division, topple Habs
Nico Hischier collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
March 12, 2023 01:36 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT