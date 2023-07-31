Sponsored By
NHL

Capitals forward TJ Oshie talks about coming back to his hometown to support youth hockey

Oshie played in the 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise funds for hockey in the community and reflected on his career with the Warriors, the Fighting Sioux and in the NHL.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:07 PM

Back in Warroad, Minn., where he won two state prep hockey titles, Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie played in the 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise funds for hockey in the community and reflected on his career with the Warriors, the Fighting Sioux and in the NHL.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications.
