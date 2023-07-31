Capitals forward TJ Oshie talks about coming back to his hometown to support youth hockey

Back in Warroad, Minn., where he won two state prep hockey titles, Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie played in the 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise funds for hockey in the community and reflected on his career with the Warriors, the Fighting Sioux and in the NHL.

