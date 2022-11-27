SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Canucks score 3 power-play goals en route to beating Knights

J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists and Spencer Martin made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Nov 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Nils Aman (88) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 27, 2022 05:04 AM
J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists and Spencer Martin made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, which scored a season-high three power-play goals. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat also scored goals for the Canucks, who won their third straight road contest. Martin improved to 6-1-1 this season.

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period for Vegas, which suffered its fourth loss in its last six home games, including both ends of a back-to-back that started with a 4-2 loss to Seattle on Friday. Logan Thompson allowed a season-high five goals on 36 shots.

The Canucks jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on power-play goals by Boeser, who redirected Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shot from the left point, and Miller, who fired a wrist shot past a screen by Kuzmenko and Thompson's right arm for his 11th goal of the season.

It was the third goal of the season for Boeser who extended his point streak to nine games.

Pettersson made it 3-0 at the 11:33 mark of the second period with Vancouver's third consecutive power-play goal. Pettersson one-timed a shot under Thompson's right arm for his 11th goal of the season. The three goals came in the span of just one minute of power-play time.

Kuzmenko followed at 13:19 with his ninth goal of the season to make it 4-0 when he skated down the a wide-open slot and took a Nils Aman pass from behind the net and fired a wrist shot past Thompson's blocker side.

Horvat scored his team-leading 17th goal to cap the three-goal second period with a wrist shot off a Miller pass with just 1.4 seconds to go in the period.

Marchessault broke up Martin's bid for his first career shutout with 3:17 to go when Reilly Smith's shot caromed high off the glass behind the net down to Marchessault, who tapped the puck inside the right post for his eighth goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

