SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win

Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
Share

Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

J.T. Miller tallied twice and Ilya Mikheyev added a goal for the Canucks, who scored five unanswered goals and have won seven straight road games. Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers each collected two assists, and Vancouver goaltender Collin Delia made 31 saves.

Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have one win in their last five outings (1-2-2). Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

The Canucks, who won in regulation time for the first time in nearly a month, trailed 2-0 after the first period. Miller's two second-period goals led to Vancouver earning a comeback win for the second time in as many nights.

Coupled with a 6-5 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, it's the first time in franchise history that the Canucks overcame two-plus-goal deficits to prevail on back-to-back days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller put the visitors on the board 41 seconds into the middle period when his long shot went off Skinner's shoulder, into the air and bounced behind the startled netminder and into the cage.

Miller notched a power-play goal with 87 seconds remaining in the frame by pouncing on a rebound. Miller now has five goals and seven assists during a nine-game point streak vs. the Oilers.

Horvat netted the difference-maker with 6:35 remaining in regulation. A Myers point shot missed the net but bounced off the end wall to Horvat at the side of the cage to neatly slip into the net.

Mikheyev provided an insurance marker when he blasted a one-timer from the slot with 2:41 on the clock, and Horvat added an empty-netter for his second of the night and 24th of the season.

The Oilers appeared on their way to victory by claiming a two-goal lead. Ryan opened the scoring when he converted a forehand deke on a breakaway just before the midway point of the first period.

McDavid became the league's first 30-goal scorer of the season by scoring with 4.1 seconds remaining in the opening frame. He is the first Oilers player to score 30 goals prior to Christmas since Wayne Gretzky in 1986 and first NHL player to do since Alex Ovechkin in 2013.

--Field Level Media

Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defensemen Quinn Hughes (43) moves the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defensemen Quinn Hughes (43) moves the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) protects the puck from Vancouver Canucks defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) protects the puck from Vancouver Canucks defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) scores an empty net goal during the third period to clinch a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) scores an empty net goal during the third period to clinch a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: New York Rangers at Arizona Coyotes
NHL
Arizona's Mullett Arena is a bizarre venue for the NHL but produces a unique atmosphere
The Coyotes are in a tough spot and playing on the campus of Arizona State University is a temporary solution for at least three years while they try to get a new arena built in this Phoenix suburb.
December 24, 2022 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Mike Harrington / The Buffalo (N.Y.) News