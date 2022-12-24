Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win

Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

J.T. Miller tallied twice and Ilya Mikheyev added a goal for the Canucks, who scored five unanswered goals and have won seven straight road games. Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers each collected two assists, and Vancouver goaltender Collin Delia made 31 saves.

Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have one win in their last five outings (1-2-2). Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots.

The Canucks, who won in regulation time for the first time in nearly a month, trailed 2-0 after the first period. Miller's two second-period goals led to Vancouver earning a comeback win for the second time in as many nights.

Coupled with a 6-5 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, it's the first time in franchise history that the Canucks overcame two-plus-goal deficits to prevail on back-to-back days.

Miller put the visitors on the board 41 seconds into the middle period when his long shot went off Skinner's shoulder, into the air and bounced behind the startled netminder and into the cage.

Miller notched a power-play goal with 87 seconds remaining in the frame by pouncing on a rebound. Miller now has five goals and seven assists during a nine-game point streak vs. the Oilers.

Horvat netted the difference-maker with 6:35 remaining in regulation. A Myers point shot missed the net but bounced off the end wall to Horvat at the side of the cage to neatly slip into the net.

Mikheyev provided an insurance marker when he blasted a one-timer from the slot with 2:41 on the clock, and Horvat added an empty-netter for his second of the night and 24th of the season.

The Oilers appeared on their way to victory by claiming a two-goal lead. Ryan opened the scoring when he converted a forehand deke on a breakaway just before the midway point of the first period.

McDavid became the league's first 30-goal scorer of the season by scoring with 4.1 seconds remaining in the opening frame. He is the first Oilers player to score 30 goals prior to Christmas since Wayne Gretzky in 1986 and first NHL player to do since Alex Ovechkin in 2013.

