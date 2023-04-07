Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Canucks halt skid with shutout win over Blackhawks

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his team-leading 38th goal and Thatcher Demko earned his first shutout of the season as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game skid with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:02 AM

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his team-leading 38th goal and Thatcher Demko earned his first shutout of the season as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game skid with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Canucks swept the season series winning all three games between the teams this season to continue their recent domination over the Blackhawks. Vancouver is 8-2-1 in its last 11 games against Chicago.

Vitali Kravtsov and J.T. Miller also scored and defenseman Akito Hirose dished out a pair of assists for the Canucks. Demko was superb in net turning aside 33 shots for his 12th win of the season.

Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for Chicago. This was the second game of the Blackhawks' final road trip of the season and their ninth loss in the last 10 games.

One of Demko's best saves of the game came halfway through the first period when he stuck out his left leg pad and robbed Boris Katchouk from in close on a Blackhawks' power play. He also stopped speedy forward Lukas Reichel on a breakaway in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuzmenko opened the scoring at 16:16 of the first period. Elias Pettersson passed it back to the point and then Kuzmenko threaded a wrist shot through a maze of players. The 27-year-old Russian is leading all first-year players in scoring by a wide margin, but is seven months too old to be eligible for the rookie of the year award.

Stalock made a spectacular save on forward Anthony Beauvillier 3:23 into the second while on his back to keep the Hawks within a goal.

But the Blackhawks scored an own goal just 30 seconds later as defenseman Seth Jones defected the puck into his net with the blade of his stick to make it 2-0 for the Canucks. The goal was credited to Kravtsov, who was the last Canucks player to touch the puck.

Miller rounded out the scoring with a bank shot off the side boards into the empty net at 19:35 of the third.

--Field Level Media

Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cole McWard (48) handles the puck in warm up prior to his first NHL appearance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Vitali Kravtsov (91) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Vitali Kravtsov (91) skates during warm up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 6, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) clears the puck ahead of Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Penguins topple Wild, keep pace in wild-card race
Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-1.
April 07, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) controls the puck behind the net against San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mikko Rantanen's hat trick helps Avs stay tied for 1st in Central
Mikko Rantanen produced his third hat trick of the season and added an assist for the visiting Colorado Avalanche in a 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 04:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Early 3-goal surge sends Golden Knights past Kings
Phil Kessel, Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson scored on consecutive shots over a 3:13 span early in a four-goal first period as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in Las Vegas.
April 07, 2023 04:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 6, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) shoots as St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kasperi Kapanen's goal lifts Blues over Rangers in OT
Kasperi Kapanen scored the decisive goal 1:16 into overtime as the St. Louis Blues edged the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday.
April 07, 2023 02:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT