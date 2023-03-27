Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Canucks erase early deficit, hand Blackhawks another loss

Elias Pettersson scored a pair of third-period goals, and the visiting Vancouver Canucks completed a comeback by posting a 4-2 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 11:51 PM

Elias Pettersson scored a pair of third-period goals, and the visiting Vancouver Canucks completed a comeback by posting a 4-2 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Brock Boeser collected one goal and one assist and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored for the Canucks (34-34-5, 73 points), who have won three straight games and 10 of their last 12. Andrei Kuzmenko and Ethan Bear each supplied two assists and goaltender Collin Delia made 29 saves, 16 in the third period.

Connor Murphy and Lukas Reichel had a goal apiece for the Blackhawks (24-43-6, 54 points), who have suffered five straight losses and have managed only three wins in their last 15 outings (3-11-1). Goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 27 shots.

With his team trailing 1-0, Di Giuseppe netted a fortunate tally with 16.9 seconds remaining in the second period to begin the comeback. He attempted to pass across the crease only to see the puck bank into the net off the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones.

Then it became the Pettersson show. Dakota Joshua created a turnover with an open-ice check that led to an off-man rush that ended with Pettersson converting a sharp-angled shot at 12:06 of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pettersson notched his second marker of the night, and 35th of the season, when he slipped home a loose puck for a power-play tally 63 seconds later.

With his outburst, Pettersson has collected seven goals and 10 assists during a 12-game point streak. He has 93 points on the season.

Reichel gave the Blackhawks a glimmer of hope with a deflection tally for his fifth goal of the season with 102 seconds remaining in regulation.

But Boeser's empty-net goal shortly after sealed the win and left the Blackhawks lamenting another blown lead.

Murphy's short-handed goal with 3:59 remaining in the first period opened the scoring. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Vancouver has surrendered a league-high 13 short-handed goals.

--Field Level Media

Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate Pride night before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 26, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins edge Hurricanes in shootout in battle of division leaders
David Pastrnak scored twice in regulation to eclipse the 50-goal mark before Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk tallied in the shootout, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.
March 27, 2023 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) hits the boards as he goes for a puck against Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Tavares rings up three points, Maple Leafs edge Predators
John Tavares had two goals with an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to beat the host Nashville Predators 3-2 on Sunday night.
March 26, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) and Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) battle for position as. Shot goes wide of Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Valeri Nichushkin's SO goal boosts Avalanche over Coyotes
Valeri Nichushkin had the only goal in a seven-round shootout and also scored in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in Tempe, Ariz., on Sunday.
March 26, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad (72) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights defeat Oilers 4-3 in OT
Nicolas Roy put in a rebound of his own shot at 2:26 of overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
March 26, 2023 04:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT