Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Canucks edge Ducks for second road win in two nights

Elias Pettersson scored his career high 33rd goal of the season as the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Sunday to take both games of a two-game California swing.

Mar 19, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) moves the puck against /during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) moves the puck against /during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 20, 2023 at 2:03 AM

Elias Pettersson scored his career high 33rd goal of the season as the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Sunday to take both games of a two-game California swing.

Pettersson ripped a high shot from the right side of the slot early in the second period that sailed off the crossbar and in. It allowed him to eclipse his previous season best of 32 goals from last season.

The Canucks (31-33-5, 67 points) are in the fourth contest of a busy stretch in which they play eight games in 13 days. The defeated the host Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and Quinn Hughes chipped in two assists for Vancouver.

Goaltender Collin Delia stopped 17 shots to record the win. Delia, who grew up just north of Anaheim in Rancho Cucamonga, was looking for his first career NHL shutout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Strome scored the lone goal and John Gibson stopped 38 shots for the Ducks (23-37-10, 56 points), who are halfway through an eight-game homestand.

After getting just six shots on goal through two periods in their last game, the Canucks needed a better start against Anaheim.

They got it when Miller opened the scoring halfway through the first with a slapshot that ringed off the far post and in.

Pettersson carried the puck into the Anaheim zone, waited for some backup, and then slipped a pass over to Hughes, who dropped it back to Miller for the one-timer.

The Canucks outshot Anaheim 34-12 through the first two periods.

Pettersson then gave Vancouver a 2-0 lead early in the second on the power play.

Strome rounded out the scoring at 13:10 of the third. He swatted home a loose puck from the side of the net that bounced off of a couple of Canucks players in front before landing on his stick.

--Field Level Media

What to read next
Mar 19, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) defends the net against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Goalie duo helps Blues blank Jets
Joel Hofer and Thomas Greiss combined for a 34-save shutout as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Sunday.
March 20, 2023 02:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 19, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) tosses the puck during warm-ups against Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jesper Bratt's hat trick lifts Devils over Lightning
Jesper Bratt notched his first career hat trick, and Nico Hischier netted the game-winner in a three-goal second period in the New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.
March 20, 2023 01:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 19, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first period against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers use six-goal first period to hang 7-0 win on Predators
The New York Rangers remained red-hot Sunday night when they rode a six-goal first period to a 7-0 rout of the visiting Nashville Predators.
March 20, 2023 12:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 19, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jack Eichel's hat trick helps Golden Knights stymie Blue Jackets
Jack Eichel had a hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights scored four times in the span of 6:22 in the second period to pull away for a 7-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
March 20, 2023 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT