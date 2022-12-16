SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Canes build three-goal lead, then hold off Kraken

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov won again for the Carolina Hurricanes even though his shutout streak ended in a 3-2 victory against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Dec 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) defenseman Brett Pesce (22) and Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) watch the shot during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) defenseman Brett Pesce (22) and Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) watch the shot during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 16, 2022 03:03 AM
Andrei Svechnikov and Derek Stepan scored in the first period and Stefan Noesen's penalty shot in the second period added to Carolina's offense.

The Hurricanes won for the seventh time in eight games and pushed their points streak to nine games.

Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong posted Seattle's goals as the Kraken finished a 1-3-0 road trip.

Kochetkov was coming off back-to-back shutouts and went a total of 151 minutes, 26 seconds without allowing a goal. He made 15 saves.

Kochetkov has the longest scoreless streak for a Carolina rookie goalie in franchise history after eclipsing the 130-minute mark. His streak ended on Donato's goal at 11:26 of the second period.

Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 36 shots. He has lost four straight decisions. Yanni Gourde posted an assist on his 31st birthday on the team's first goal.

The Hurricanes were playing at home for the first time in nearly three weeks, having gone 5-0-1 across a six-game road stretch.

Svechnikov turned a Seattle turnover into his team-leading 16th goal, heading down the slot alone to unleash a shot. The unassisted tally came 10:10 into the game.

Carolina held a 14-4 edge in shots on goal in the first period and stretched that to 27-11 through two periods.

Sprong's goal came with the puck going under Kochetkov's pads with 10:46 remaining, closing the gap to 3-2 despite a wide gap in number of shots on goal.

Carolina completed a season series sweep of the Kraken after winning in Seattle in October.

The Hurricanes played without standout center Sebastian Aho for the third game in a row, though forward Jesper Fast was back after a two-game absence.

--Field Level Media

Dec 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) cuts with the puck inside Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) shoots the puck past Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) is checked by Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
