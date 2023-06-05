Canadiens sign wing Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8M extension

The Montreal Canadiens signed winger Cole Caufield to an eight-year, $62.8 million extension on Monday.

Caufield, a 22-year-old from Mosinee, Wis., was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. He played two seasons before singing with the Canadiens. Montreal took Caufield with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Habs locked up fellow forward Nick Suzuki with a similar eight-year, $63 million extension in October 2021.

Caufield had 36 points (26 goals, 10 assists) in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January.

Selected No. 15 overall by Montreal in the 2019 draft, Caufield has 84 points (53 goals, 31 assists) in 123 regular-season games and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 20 Stanley Cup playoff games.

The Canadiens also signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension on Friday.