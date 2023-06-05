Sponsored By
NHL

Canadiens sign wing Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8M extension

The 2021 Hobey Baker Award winner had 26 goals in 46 games last season

Dec 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) handles the puck during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 10:07 AM

The Montreal Canadiens signed winger Cole Caufield to an eight-year, $62.8 million extension on Monday.

Caufield, a 22-year-old from Mosinee, Wis., was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. He played two seasons before singing with the Canadiens. Montreal took Caufield with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Habs locked up fellow forward Nick Suzuki with a similar eight-year, $63 million extension in October 2021.

Caufield had 36 points (26 goals, 10 assists) in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January.

Selected No. 15 overall by Montreal in the 2019 draft, Caufield has 84 points (53 goals, 31 assists) in 123 regular-season games and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 20 Stanley Cup playoff games.

The Canadiens also signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension on Friday.

