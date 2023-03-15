Sponsored By
NHL

Canadiens claim wild 6-4 win over Penguins

Anthony Richard's second career goal came on an uncontested shot from the left dot in the third period Tuesday, serving as the go-ahead score as the visiting Montreal Canadiens downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4.

By Field Level Media
March 15, 2023 12:52 AM

Joel Edmundson added a goal and an assist. Mike Hoffman, Jesse Ylonen, Denis Gurianov and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal as Jonathan Drouin had two assists for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2).

Montreal goaltender Sam Montembault made 39 saves -- four of those on Pittsburgh power plays.

Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Kris Letang a goal and two assists and Evgeni Malkin a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who were 7-1-1 in their previous nine.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry gave up four goals on seven shots in the first. Casey DeSmith relieved and stopped 13 of 14 shots he faced.

Penguins defensemen Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta both left in the third because of unspecified injuries.

Guentzel scored on a rebound of Bryan Rust's wraparound attempt 21 seconds into the first. It was Guentzel's 400th career point.

At 4:49 of the first, Malkin pushed Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal, a rising one-timer from Letang.

Montreal then scored four unanswered before the first intermission.

Hoffman took a drop pass from Rem Pitlik and snapped the puck from the left hash marks off Jarry's stick to make it 2-1 at 5:21.

Ledd than two minutes later, Ylonen got a screen from teammate Rafael Harvey-Pinard and scored from above the left circle to tie it.

Gurianov gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead at 11:31. Alex Belzile, from deep, fed Gurianov in front, and he chipped it past Jarry.

With 11 seconds left in the first, Edmundson pushed it to 4-2 when his shot from the center point went in off Guentzel.

Letang got a shot through traffic from the center point at 10:57 of the second to cut it to 4-3.

At 18:05 of the second on a Penguins power play, Guentzel deflected a Malkin slapshot over Montembeault to make it 4-4.

After Richard's goal gave Montreal the lead, Anderson hit an empty net with 34.6 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Mar 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman (6) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/1: Mar 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman (6) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

