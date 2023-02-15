Sponsored By
Canadiens blank Blackhawks for third straight win

Jake Allen made 22 saves for the shutout and Jonathan Drouin had three assists in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-0 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

By Field Level Media
February 15, 2023 01:53 AM
The Canadiens have won their last three games, matching their longest winning streak of the season.

Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist, while defensemen Justin Barron and David Savard scored the Habs' other goals.

Drouin has nine assists in his last six games, with two three-assist games in that stretch. The forward also had three helpers in Montreal's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12.

Allen stopped Andreas Athanasiou's breakaway midway through the first period. It was the first shutout of what has been a difficult season for Allen, as the goalie carried a 3.53 goals-against average into Tuesday's action.

Mike Matheson also had a key stop for the Habs. The defenseman blocked Patrick Kane's scoring chance during a 5-on-3 Chicago power play in the second period.

The Blackhawks have lost their last two games and were held scoreless for the seventh time this season.

Barron opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:38 of the first period. After struggling with the extra attacker for much of the season, the Canadiens are 5-for-13 on the power play over their last four games.

Jaxson Stauber stopped 27 of 31 shots, suffering his first loss in four NHL starts.

Stauber's solid play helped keep the Blackhawks close until Armia scored at 5:45 of the third period. Midway through the frame, Savard and Dvorak each scored within a 52-second span to seal the Habs' victory.

Chicago's Jarred Tinordi didn't return after suffering an undisclosed injury in the first period. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle also left the game for undisclosed reasons during the third period.

The Blackhawks were 7-0-0 in their seven previous games in Montreal, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

--Field Level Media

