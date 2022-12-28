Cam Talbot shines as Senators edge Bruins in shootout

Cam Talbot made a season-high 49 saves and Alex DeBrincat scored the only goal in the shootout to help the Ottawa Senators end a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored in regulation for Ottawa, which raised its home record to 9-8-1. Drake Batherson assisted on each goal, both of which came in the second period.

Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha provided the goals for Boston. Zacha's goal tied the game 2-2 with 3:33 remaining in regulation.

Talbot stopped shots by Charlie Coyle and DeBrusk in the shootout before David Pastrnak missed the target on the Bruins' final attempt. Boston put 27 shots on goal in the third period, including eight during a two-minute power play.

The Bruins, whose four-game winning streak ended, had scored at least three goals in 12 of their previous 13 games.

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for Boston through regulation and overtime, then stopped Stutzle and Batherson in the shootout.

The game was scoreless after the first period, but Ottawa led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Stutzle gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead when he scored a power-play goal at 8:11 of the second while Trent Frederic was in the penalty box for closing his hand on the puck. It was the third straight game the Bruins have allowed the game's first goal.

Boston made it 1-1 when DeBrusk scored at 10:33 of the second. It was his third goal in as many games.

The Senators regained the lead on a DeBrincat goal at 13:37 of the second.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron appeared to open the scoring 2:25 into the second period, but Ottawa challenged the play and the goal was negated because the Bruins were offside.

Ottawa played with five defensemen for most of the game. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev sustained a lower-body injury in the opening period and did not return to the ice.

