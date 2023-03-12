Cale Makar lifts Avs over Coyotes in OT

Cale Makar scored 1:38 into overtime, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in Denver on Saturday night.

Denis Malgin also scored, Mikko Rantanen had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 18 shots for the Avalanche.

MacKinnon set a franchise record with a goal in his ninth consecutive home game. Michel Goulet set the mark with Quebec from Nov. 26, 1983-Jan. 3, 1984, and it was matched by Joe Sakic from Jan. 26-March 3, 2001.

Clayton Keller and Jack McBain each had a goal and Connor Ingram made 41 saves for Arizona, which was held without a shot in the third period and overtime.

Makar won it when he stickhandled around J.J. Moser and lifted a backhand by Ingram. It was his 15th goal of the season.

Colorado went ahead just two minutes into the game when Malgin picked up the puck at the Arizona blue line, skated around defenseman Juuso Valimaki and roofed a backhander by Ingram for his eighth goal of the season.

The Coyotes got even later in the period. Matias Maccelli brought the puck into the Avalanche zone and gave it to Lawson Crouse. Crouse put a shot on net that Georgiev saved, but McBain cleaned up the rebound at 6:50. It was his 11th goal of the season.

Arizona went ahead late in the first period when Barrett Hayton carried the puck deep into the offensive zone, passed it to Keller as he came in alone in the right circle, with his shot beating Georgiev at 17:18.

It was his 27th marker of the season.

Malgin nearly tied it early in the second period, but his goal was disallowed on a hand pass before MacKinnon struck on the power play.

Rantanen had the puck below the goal line, passed it to MacKinnon along the boards, MacKinnon skated into the right circle and beat Ingram high to the short side at 11:25 of the second for his 28th goal of the campaign.

--Field Level Media