Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bulldogs' Swaney makes NHL debut Thursday with Minnesota Wild in OT loss at Nashville

Nick Swaney, who helped UMD win back-to-back NCAA championships at UMD, is the 17th former Bulldog to play in the NHL this season.

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Minnesota Wild right wing Nick Swaney (72) skates during warmups before his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 9:45 PM

DULUTH — Nick Swaney, a two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota Duluth, made his NHL debut on Thursday with the Minnesota Wild in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators to wrap up the regular season.

Swaney, 25, is the 17th former Bulldog to play an NHL game this season. He’s the eighth member of the 2017-18 national championship team and ninth from the back-to-back championship squad of 2018-19 to play in the NHL.

Swaney’s debut allows the 2018-19 Bulldogs — who won the program’s third NCAA title four years ago to the day on April 13, 2019 — to tie the 2016-17 UMD team, which finished as national runners-up, for the number of alumni to have played an NHL game.

A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Swaney was drafted by the Wild in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He played four seasons at UMD from 2017-2021, helping the Bulldogs win the back-to-back titles as a freshman and sophomore. He and his teammates were denied a chance to three-peat by COVID-19 in 2019-20, but they did get UMD to its fourth-straight Frozen Four in 2020-21.

Swaney is in his second full professional season, having played 108 games the past two seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. Swaney has 16 goals and 12 assists in 46 games this season after posting 16 goals and 22 assists in 62 games as a rookie a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a berth in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs already locked up, the Wild scratched a number of regulars for Thursday’s game in Nashville, including Kirill Kaprizov, Jonas Brodin, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Johansson and Sam Steel. Swaney was one of three players the Wild called up from Iowa over the last two days, along with Sammy Walker and Damien Giroux, who also made his NHL debut Thursday.

Of the 17 Bulldogs to have played an NHL game in 2022-23, 13 were on NHL rosters Thursday after the Winnipeg Jets called up Duluth native Dominic Toninato, who is among four former Bulldogs — all from the Northland — playing for the Jets. Toninato and two of his Jets teammates — Hermantown's Neal Pionk and Esko's Karson Kuhlman — are also among the six members of the 2017 national runners-up currently in the NHL.

Swaney is one of five members of the 2018 title team and one of four from the 2019 back-to-back champs who are currently in the NHL. There’s also one member from UMD’s first national championship team from 2010-11 still in the NHL: St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Former Bulldogs to have played an NHL game this season

Nick Swaney, Minnesota Wild (2017-21)
Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues (2010-11)
Noah Cates, Philadelphia Flyers (2018-22)
Jackson Cates, Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21)
Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles Kings (2013-2017)
Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles Kings (2017-19)
Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken (2013-17)
Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets (2015-17)
Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (2017-20)
Karson Kuhlman, Winnipeg Jets/Seattle Kraken (2014-18)
Dominic Toninato, Winnipeg Jets (2013-17)
Alex Stalock, Chicago Blackhawks (2006-09)
Joey Anderson, Chicago Blackhawks/Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-18)
Wyatt Kaiser, Chicago Blackhawks (2020-23)
Cole Koepke, Tampa Bay Lighting (2018-21)
Justin Richards, Columbus Blue Jackets (2017-20)
Riley Tufte, Dallas Stars (2016-19)

Not currently on NHL roster

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
NHL
Avalanche beat Jets, stay in chase for Central title
Mikko Rantanen set a Colorado record with his 55th goal, Arturri Lehkonen had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup and the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday in Denver.
April 14, 2023 02:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) celebrates with center Sebastian Aho (20) after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes down Panthers, claim Metro crown
Brent Burns scored two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes clinched first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 6-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
April 14, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) skates with the puck chased by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars blank Blues, remain atop Central Division
Wyatt Johnston scored the lone goal and goaltender Jake Oettinger collected the shutout as the Dallas Stars kept alive their hopes for a Central Division regular-season title with a 1-0 home victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
April 14, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Nick Swaney (72) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Juuso Parssinen's OT goal lifts Predators past Wild
Juuso Parssinen scored with 2:36 left in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
April 14, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT