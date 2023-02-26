Sponsored By
NHL

Bryan Rust's OT goal lifts Penguins over Blues

Bryan Rust scored the overtime winner 76 seconds into the session as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday to snap their four-game losing streak.

Feb 25, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 25, 2023 10:59 PM

Evgeni Malkin and Marcus Pettersson had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, who are winless (0-3-2) in their last five games. Jordan Binnington stopped 45 of 48 shots to help St. Louis salvage a point.

The Penguins had a robust response to losing their previous game 7-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Pittsburgh outshot the Blues 21-7 in the first period and also killed off a double-minor penalty.

But Binnington kept the game scoreless with some excellent saves, stopping Malkin's shot off a 2-on-1 rush, Jason Zucker's wraparound shot, Sidney Crosby's jam attempt at the left post and Danton Heinen's one-time slapper the right circle.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the second period on Buchnevich's deflection goal. Robert Thomas circled behind the Pittsburgh net and threw a turnaround shot from atop the left circle that Buchnevich redirected.

Malkin tied the game 1-1 at the 6:59 mark of the period off a 2-on-1 rush with Rust.

The Blues increased their offensive pressure in the third period and generated multiple chances, including Faulk's right circle blast and Nick Leddy's wrist shot stepping in from the blue line.

Binnington sprawled face-down to deny Jake Guentzel stuff attempt at the right post to keep the game tied.

Finally Pettersson put the Penguins up 2-1 with 5:28 left by joining the rush and scoring from the high slot off Teddy Blueger's drop pass.

The Blues tied the game with 2:27 left. Sammy Blais attacked the net and created a scramble. Faulk finally pushed the puck out from under Kris Letang into the net.

But Malkin set up Rust for the overtime winner into the open side of the net.

--Field Level Media

Feb 25, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) shoots as St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy (4) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry (26) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
