SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins win at home again behind season-high 7 goals

Patrice Bergeron had two goals and two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 7-3 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) and Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) celebrate after a goal by Clifton during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) and Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) celebrate after a goal by Clifton during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 20, 2022 01:54 AM
Share

Patrice Bergeron had two goals and two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 7-3 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.

The seven goals by the Bruins marked a season high. Their 4-0 lead was trimmed to 4-3 midway through the second period, but Bergeron tallied twice in the third to put the game out of reach.

Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton each had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle, David Krejci and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston.

Brad Marchand (three), Taylor Hall (two) and Hampus Lindholm (two) each had multiple assists.

Pastrnak is on a nine-game point streak (seven goals, four assists).

ADVERTISEMENT

Linus Ullmark made 36 saves as the Bruins improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games and 17-0-2 at home this season.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist, and Eric Staal also scored for Florida, which has lost four of six (2-4-0).

Spencer Knight stopped 19 of the 26 shots he faced.

Despite a slow offensive start, the Bruins scored on three of their first 10 shots in the first period. Clifton started the scoring with his career-high third goal of the season, potting his own rebound from the left side at 10:51.

Carlo doubled Boston's lead at 14:04, firing a wrister from the high slot for his first goal since April.

The third goal came 2:03 later as Coyle took Trent Frederic's feed and slotted home a shot from the left dot.

Pastrnak made it 4-0 on a power play 1:38 into the second, corralling the carom of a Bergeron shot at the bottom of the left circle.

Three straight goals before the nine-minute mark moved Florida back within 4-3. The run started at 3:02 when Reinhart scored a rebound goal in the crease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staal beat Ullmark with a one-timer off Gustav Forsling's pass in the right circle at 5:42.

At 8:22, Verhaeghe's shot through traffic in the slot trickled over the goal line to make it a one-goal game.

Krejci reestablished a multi-goal lead for the Bruins at 11:50, grabbing a rebound after a Lindholm redirection hit the post.

The Panthers had a 19-7 second-period shot advantage and nearly had a fourth goal as Ullmark made a flashing glove save on Forsling early in the third.

Bergeron slipped a right-side wrister past Knight's blocker to extend Boston's advantage to 6-3 at 8:52 of the final frame. The Bruins captain added a power-play strike following a Lindholm point shot with 6:42 left.

--Field Level Media

Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) scores a goal during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) scores a goal during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Bruins celebrate after a goal by Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Bruins celebrate after a goal by Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Bruins celebrates after a goal by Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Bruins celebrates after a goal by Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media