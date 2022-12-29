SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins top Devils, again avoid back-to-back losses

The Boston Bruins received a 30-save performance from Linus Ullmark and remained the only NHL team that hasn't lost consecutive games this season by picking up a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.

Dec 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) and New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) fist bump a young fan prior to pregame warmups against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 29, 2022 02:52 AM
The Boston Bruins received a 30-save performance from Linus Ullmark and remained the only NHL team that hasn't lost consecutive games this season by picking up a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.

Patrice Bergeron broke a 1-1 tie when he tipped a Hampus Lindholm shot from the left point past Vitek Vanecek (24 saves) with 4:09 to play, and Pavel Zacha finalized the scoring when he shot the puck into an empty net during a breakaway with 1:49 remaining.

Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which was coming off Tuesday night's 3-2 shootout loss at Ottawa. Lindholm had two assists.

Nico Hischier collected his 14th goal of the season for New Jersey, which has lost its last six home games.

Ullmark made 16 saves in the first period, six in the second and eight in the third. He improved his record to 20-1-1. Ullmark entered the game leading the NHL in goals-against average (1.94) and save percentage (.936).

After a scoreless first period, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead when Frederic beat Vanecek at 8:57 of the second. It was Frederic's seventh goal of the season, one shy of his career high.

It remained 1-0 until Hischier scored 6:11 into the third. The assists were credited to Fabian Zetterlund and Tomas Tatar.

Bergeron's goal was his 14th of the season. Zacha collected his fifth.

The Bruins were scoreless in three power-play opportunities. New Jersey failed to score on both of its power plays.

David Pastrnak, Boston's leading scorer, was held without a goal for the second consecutive game (he assisted on Zacha's goal). Pastrnak had an 11-game point streak (and four-game goal streak) end with Tuesday's loss to Ottawa. He has 24 goals and 24 assists.

Center Tyce Thompson made his season debut for the Devils. Thompson was recalled from the AHL's Utica Comets earlier Wednesday.

The Bruins, who beat the Devils 4-3 in New Jersey on Friday, improved their record to 27-2-1 when they score at least three goals.

--Field Level Media

Dec 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) walks to the ice prior to pregame warmups for their game against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during pregame warmups for their game against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) shoots a puck during pregame warmups for their game against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
