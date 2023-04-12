Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bruins top Caps, break NHL mark for single-season points

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) tries to gain control of a loose puck in front of left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) tries to gain control of a loose puck in front of left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 12, 2023 at 12:57 AM

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

A game after setting the NHL single-season standard for wins, Boston (64-12-5, 133 points) passed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most points in a single season in league history.

Tomas Nosek also had a goal and an assist while David Pastrnak had two assists to help Boston to its seventh straight win.

Pastrnak joined Edmonton's Connor McDavid as the second NHL player to record 60 goals and 50 assists this season.

Boston's Garnet Hathaway, Tyler Bertuzzi and Jake DeBrusk also scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linus Ullmark became the fastest NHL goalie ever to 40 wins in a season, making 19 saves before exiting in the third period due to an apparent lower-body injury. Jeremy Swayman entered and stopped all six shots he faced.

Ullmark (40-6-1), who was making his 49th appearance of the season, topped the mark set by Braden Holtby with the Capitals in 2015-16. Holtby reached 40 wins in 52 games.

The Bruins had a 44-27 shots advantage and went 2-for-2 on the power play.

Nick Jensen and Tom Wilson tallied for Washington (35-37-9, 79 points), which is 1-6-1 in its past eight games.

Charlie Lindgren (33 saves) also left the game in the third period. Darcy Kuemper finished up, making six saves on seven shots.

After nearly 30 scoreless minutes, the Bruins broke the ice with Marchand's man-up goal at the 8:32 mark of the second period. Pastrnak slipped a pass through the slot and found his fellow winger for a one-timer low in the right circle. It was Marchand's first goal since March 9.

Boston's power play clicked again at 14:20 of the first. Bertuzzi quickly slammed home a loose puck that popped back into the slot after Pastrnak put a long shot on goal.

The Capitals trimmed the deficit just 1:07 later as Jensen's shot from above the circles took a deflection off Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the way past Ullmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston led 2-1 after two periods and had a golden chance to extend the score early in the third, but Lindgren robbed Pavel Zacha with a barehanded save at the left post.

At 4:13 of the third, Nosek took advantage of a turnover in the slot and sniped home an insurance goal to make it a 3-1 game. It was his 100th career point in his eighth season.

With Kuemper in, the Capitals made it 3-2 as Wilson buried a loose puck in front for a power-play goal at 7:13.

Boston cushioned its lead again in the same minute. At 7:49, Nosek dished a perfect saucer pass to Hathaway driving down the slot.

DeBrusk capped the scoring on an empty-netter at 18:11.

--Field Level Media

Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev (27) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins left wing A.J. Greer (10) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev (27) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins left wing A.J. Greer (10) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) shoots the puck in the zone past Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) shoots the puck in the zone past Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a glove save in front of Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a glove save in front of Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks damage Penguins' playoff hopes
Buddy Robinson broke a third-period tie and Andreas Athanasiou scored 26 seconds later to lift the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a stunning 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
April 12, 2023 01:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) passes the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Maple Leafs edge Lightning in playoff preview
William Nylander had a goal and two assists as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in a first-round Stanley Cup playoff preview on Tuesday night.
April 12, 2023 01:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) celebrates his goal with right wing Carson Meyer (72) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flyers end 7-game slide by topping Blue Jackets in OT
Owen Tippett's overtime winner gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
April 12, 2023 01:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 11, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Stefan Noesen (23) scores a goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes down Wings, maintain division edge
Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes moved closer to a Metropolitan Division championship by defeating the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.
April 12, 2023 12:47 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT