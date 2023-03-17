Sponsored By
NHL

Bruins shut out Jets

Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) fights for position with Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle (13) in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 17, 2023 at 1:50 AM

The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing skid, defeating the Jets 3-0 in Winnipeg Thursday night.

Boston's Jeremy Swayman stopped 36 shots on goal for his third shutout of the season. Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek were the goal scorers for the Bruins.

It's just the fourth time this season that the Jets have been shut out. In net for Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves out of 23 shots.

The Jets continue to struggle, having won only four times over their past 15 games.

The Bruins opened the scoring 50 seconds into the contest, when the Jets got caught early, leaving Frederic alone in the slot. He quickly popped the puck into the net on Boston's first shot of the game.

The Jets would push back, generating some great chances with seven shots on goal over two power-play opportunities following a pair of tripping calls on Boston. However, it would be the Bruins that would light the lamp next.

With 6:38 remaining in the first period, Boston made it 2-0 when a streaking Zacha, turning the puck up ice following a neutral-zone turnover by Winnipeg, wired a shot past Hellebuyck.

Both teams were kept off the score board in the second period, with Swayman collecting 13 stops, while Hellebuyck settled in for 11 saves in the middle frame.

Only three times this season have the Bruins failed to pick up two points when leading heading into the third period, and Thursday night in Winnipeg was no exception to the trend.

Boston clogged up the middle of the ice in the final stanza and swallowed up the final Jets offensive efforts as the minutes ticked away.

With six seconds remaining, Nosek put the puck into the empty net to grow the Bruins lead and really put away the victory.

Bruins blueliner Derek Forbort left the game and did not return after blocking a shot from Neal Pionk in the second period.

--Field Level Media

Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle (13) skates in front of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic (11) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway (21) and defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) scuffle with Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
