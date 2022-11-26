SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins set NHL record in OT win over Hurricanes

David Pastrnak's one-timer on the power play at 3:19 of overtime propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) stretches prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) stretches prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 12:52 AM
David Pastrnak's one-timer on the power play at 3:19 of overtime propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Boston set an NHL record for the longest season-opening home winning streak (12-0-0), eclipsing the 11-0-0 mark set by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1963-64 and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.

Pastrnak finished with a goal and an assist. The game-winner was his team-leading 14th goal and his fifth in four games, helping the Bruins complete their climb out of a 2-0 hole.

David Krejci scored both Boston goals in regulation while Pavel Zacha dished out two assists.

Linus Ullmark (28 saves) left with an upper-body injury in the third period. Jeremy Swayman stopped all six shots he faced to win in relief.

The Bruins, who had a 41-36 shot advantage, have yet to lose back-to-back games.

Stefan Noesen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored power-play goals for Carolina, which has lost five straight. Pyotr Kochetkov made a season-high 38 saves.

Carolina became the first visiting team to hold a multi-goal lead at TD Garden this season, scoring its first two power-play goals after a six-game drought. The unit had gone 0-for-20 before clicking twice in the first period.

The Hurricanes ended their man-up drought when Noesen knocked home a rebound out front at the 6:34 mark. Sebastian Aho, who now has 17 points in 14 career games against Boston, shot to set up the tally.

Kotkaniemi made it a 2-for-2 start for the Carolina power play at 15:05, banging the puck past Ullmark's pad after a shot bounced off the end wall.

The score stayed 2-0 until the final minute of the second period. With just 30.4 seconds left, Zacha forced a turnover and Krejci fired home Pastrnak's cross-ice pass from the bottom of the left circle.

After a goaltender interference call was overturned via review, Krejci's point shot sailed through traffic and past a screening Nick Foligno to tie the game with 9:33 remaining in regulation.

Tested quickly in relief, Swayman stopped Martin Necas' break and a rebound flurry with 2:02 left.

Swayman also made a pad save on Necas before the Bruins went on the advantage in overtime. Boston could not capitalize on a carryover power play from the end of the third.

Boston forward Craig Smith (upper-body injury) did not return for the final period.

--Field Level Media

Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) reacts after a goal by center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) reacts after a goal by center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) makes a save in front of defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) makes a save in front of defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

