Bruins score twice late to stun Kraken

Jake DeBrusk tipped home Charlie McAvoy's shot from the left point with 1:38 to play as the Boston Bruins outlasted the host Seattle Kraken 6-5 in a wild Thursday night affair.

David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand all had a goal and an assist for Boston, which has won five consecutive games.

Brandon Carlo scored the first of the Bruins' two third-period goals, while McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm had two assists apiece.

The winning goal was DeBrusk's third goal in three games since returning from injuries. Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves, improving to 9-1-3 in his last 13 decisions.

Only 4:10 remained when Jaden Schwartz tipped home Will Borgen's shot from the right point to give Seattle a 5-4 lead, but Carlo redirected Lindholm's diagonal feed from the circle a half-minute later to set up DeBrusk's heroics.

Matty Beniers, Jamie Oleksiak and Vince Dunn each logged a goal and an assist for Seattle.

Yanni Gourde and Schwartz added to the Kraken's scoring.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, but Seattle lost its second straight despite outshooting the Bruins 41-33 and scoring the game's only power-play goal.

Seattle played from the front as Beniers scored at the 40-second mark. Krejci tied it at 1-1 with a goal 10 1/2 minutes later.

Boston did not go ahead until nearly halfway through a combined six-goal second period, but its 3-2 and 4-3 advantages lasted for a mere total of two minutes.

Beniers slotted home the first Seattle shot, a wrister from the top of the left circle at the end of a three-on-one rush. Shortly after a series of Swayman saves, the Bruins evened the score at 11:18 on Krejci's one-timer from low on the left.

The Kraken reclaimed the lead 1:17 into the second. After Alex Wennberg won a faceoff, Dunn's slapper went in through traffic in front. Seattle's 2-1 edge lasted only 1:06 as Pastrnak worked down on the left wing and cut inside for a game-tying goal over Grubauer's shoulder.

Marchand followed McAvoy's long shot for a rebound goal at 8:49, giving the Bruins their first lead at 3-2. Just 58 seconds later, however, Oleksiak buried Morgan Geekie's backhand feed with a wrister as the trailer on the rush.

Marchand set up Bergeron for a two-on-one short-handed goal with 2:09 left in the second, but Seattle made it 4-4 during the same power play 62 seconds later when Gourde's pass attempt deflected off McAvoy's stick.

